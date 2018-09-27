TTM Technologies, Inc. Expands Syracuse, NY Location and Implements Flexible Work Schedule

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI (“TTM”)) will be expanding the footprint of its Anaren facilities in Syracuse, New York Area.

To support the continuing growth in business at its East Syracuse operation, TTM Technologies Inc. will be moving its Wireless business unit from the current location at 6635 Kirkville Road in East Syracuse, New York to a 38,000 square foot facility in Widewaters Parkway in Dewitt, New York. TTM’s Wireless business unit manufactures high performance, high frequency components used in cellular telephone and optical data networks. This move will facilitate the continuing growth of the business unit allowing for the expansion of engineering staffing and test capabilities for product development as well as expanded production to support 5G communications and other commercial activities.

The relocation of TTM’s Wireless business unit will also support the continuing growth of TTM’s Aerospace & Defense business located at the current East Syracuse facility. The additional manufacturing space resulting from the move of the Wireless business unit to the new location will enable TTM’s Aerospace & Defense business to benefit from better manufacturing flow and manufacturing efficiencies. In addition, TTM will invest in next-generation work cells in the East Syracuse facility to support new business opportunities with key OEM customers for its Aerospace &Defense business The Aerospace & Defense products are utilized by major manufacturers around the world, in everything from fighter-jet radars and jammers to satellite communications systems.

“The expansion of the company’s overall operations in Syracuse reflects TTM’s commitment to the Syracuse area as we partner with our leading Aerospace & Defense and Commercial OEM customers on advanced technology development and pursue new and exciting program opportunities,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM Technologies.

Mr. Edman added, “There are many exciting career opportunities at TTM Technologies, including engineering opportunities to work on some of the most challenging and complex designs and testing requirements. Our engineers work from concept to completion throughout the development phase of the products we design and manufacture. Also, our state of the art manufacturing facilities in the Syracuse area provide for rewarding job opportunities as we manage the manufacture of the products we design for our customers.”

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

