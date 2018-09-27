Xiaomi's Latest Mi8 Phones Integrate STMicroelectronics' FingerTip Controller for True Multi-Touch Experience

GENEVA, September 27, 2018 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has revealed that its FingerTip Touch Screen Controller (TSC) is powering all three of the latest Xiaomi Mi8 smartphone models, i.e. Standard, SE, and Explorer.

"ST's industry-proven FingerTip touch-screen controller technology enables advanced multi-touch UI on many devices with a single-chip solution, with high and uniform sensitivity on all panels, including curved screen areas and new AMOLED displays, making it perfectly suited for the latest smartphone designs", said Giuseppe Noviello, Application Specific Product BU Director, Analog Custom Product Division, STMicroelectronics.

The FingerTip touch controllers for both small and large screens provide an optimal mix of ultra-low power, small size, and low external part count. The ST-proprietary low-noise capacitive analog front-end ensures very low intrinsic noise providing the high sensitivity required in new AMOLED displays. The innovative node compensation hardware provides consistent touch performance throughout the display panel including curved and trench areas.

FingerTip's main processor implements a powerful 32-bit ARM® Cortex®-M3 core that is capable of providing a high level of overall touch performance in noise rejection and response time and can detect, classify, and track as many as ten finger touches at once.

