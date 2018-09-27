27/09/2018 09:33:13

Xiaomi's Latest Mi8 Phones Integrate STMicroelectronics' FingerTip Controller for True Multi-Touch Experience

Related content
24 Sep - 
STMicroelectronics Enters the Dow Jones World and Europ..
24 Sep - 
STMicroelectronics Enters the Dow Jones World and Europ..
24 Sep - 
STMicroelectronics and Leti Develop GaN-on-Silicon Tech..

GENEVA, September 27, 2018 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has revealed that its FingerTip Touch Screen Controller (TSC) is powering all three of the latest Xiaomi Mi8 smartphone models, i.e. Standard, SE, and Explorer.

"ST's industry-proven FingerTip touch-screen controller technology enables advanced multi-touch UI on many devices with a single-chip solution, with high and uniform sensitivity on all panels, including curved screen areas and new AMOLED displays, making it perfectly suited for the latest smartphone designs", said Giuseppe Noviello, Application Specific Product BU Director, Analog Custom Product Division, STMicroelectronics.

The FingerTip touch controllers for both small and large screens provide an optimal mix of ultra-low power, small size, and low external part count. The ST-proprietary low-noise capacitive analog front-end ensures very low intrinsic noise providing the high sensitivity required in new AMOLED displays. The innovative node compensation hardware provides consistent touch performance throughout the display panel including curved and trench areas.

FingerTip's main processor implements a powerful 32-bit ARM® Cortex®-M3 core that is capable of providing a high level of overall touch performance in noise rejection and response time and can detect, classify, and track as many as ten finger touches at once.

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2017, the Company's net revenues were $8.35 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

Media Contact: 

Michael Markowitz

Director, Technical Media Relations

+1 781 591 0354

michael.markowitz@st.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

09:33 STM
Xiaomi's Latest Mi8 Phones Integrate STMicroelectronics' FingerTip Controller for True Multi-Touch Experience
24 Sep STM
STMicroelectronics Enters the Dow Jones World and Europe Sustainability Indices
24 Sep STM
STMicroelectronics and Leti Develop GaN-on-Silicon Technology for Power Conversion Applications
05 Sep STM
TomTom and STMicroelectronics to Offer Innovative Geolocation-Based Tools and Services
22 Aug STM
STMicroelectronics Publishes IFRS 2018 Semi Annual Accounts
22 Aug STM
Recent Analysis Shows STMicroelectronics N.V, Jagged Peak Energy, Inovalon, AC Immune SA, Repligen, and RealNetworks Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
25 Jul STM
STMicroelectronics Reports Q2 2018 Financial Results
10 Jul STM
STMicroelectronics Acquires Graphical User Interface Software Specialist Draupner Graphic
09 Jul STM
New Precision MEMS Sensor from STMicroelectronics Supports Accurate Positioning and Control for Cars
05 Jul STM
STMicroelectronics Announces Timing for Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Kitov to Present Data on NT219 in Combination with Keytruda® and Erbitux® at AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference
2
Zai Lab Presents Interim Results of its ongoing Phase 2 study of ZL-2301 (brivanib) in Chinese Patients with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) at the 21st Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology
3
Chimerix to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
4
NYC Health + Hospitals More than Triples Amount Sought from United Healthcare for Wrongful Denials
5
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Crédit Agricole CIB Financial Solutions on STO Sustainable Products

Related stock quotes

STMicroelectronics N.V. 18.83 -1.5% Stock price decreasing
Stmicroelectronics 15.75 -2.7% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

09:52
Tresu Investment Holding A/S - Admission for trading and official listing
09:44
Net Asset Value(s)
09:42
Resignation of Director
09:36
Edison issues update on Immutep (IMMX)
09:33
Xiaomi's Latest Mi8 Phones Integrate STMicroelectronics' FingerTip Controller for True Multi-Touch Experience
09:17
Net Asset Value(s)
09:16
Expiration information Mortgage bond futures 28/18
09:14
Net Asset Value(s)
09:01
Atos signs contract with mobilcom-debitel, one of Germany's largest mobile phone providers, to create innovative digital workplace

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 September 2018 10:08:10
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-09-27 11:08:10 - 2018-09-27 10:08:10 - 1000 - Website: OKAY