27/09/2018 21:05:00

Zumiez Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Annual Consumer & Media Conference

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today announced that management will present at the B. Riley FBR Annual Consumer & Media Conference in New York. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, October 4, 2018 at 3:30 pm Eastern Time.  The live webcast can be accessed via the investor relations page of Zumiez website at https://ir.zumiez.com.  To listen to the live webcast, visit the Zumiez website at least 10 minutes in advance to download and install any necessary audio software.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of September 1, 2018 we operated 703 stores, including 610 in the United States, 50 in Canada, 36 in Europe and 7 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au

Company Contact:

Darin White

Director of Finance &

Investor Relations

Zumiez Inc.

(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337

Investor Contact:

ICR

Brendon Frey

(203) 682-8200

