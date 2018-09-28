28/09/2018 10:23:29

Admiral Group PLC : Total voting rights

Related content
18 Sep - 
Admiral Group PLC : Holding(s) in Company
17 Sep - 
Admiral Group PLC : European Investor Day
12 Sep - 
Admiral Group PLC : Block Listing Application

Admiral Group Plc ("the Company")

28 September 2018

Voting Rights and Capital

For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company's total issued share capital at the date of this notice is 288,202,737.

The Company's issued share capital consists of 288,202,737 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, with one voting right per share. There are no shares held in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 288,202,737.  

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

Mark Waters

Company Secretary

Admiral Group Plc

LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Admiral Group PLC via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

10:23 E:ADM
Admiral Group PLC : Total voting rights
18 Sep E:ADM
Admiral Group PLC : Holding(s) in Company
17 Sep E:ADM
Admiral Group PLC : European Investor Day
12 Sep E:ADM
Admiral Group PLC : Block Listing Application
07 Sep E:ADM
Admiral Group PLC : Block listing Interim Review
05 Sep E:ADM
Admiral Group PLC : Additional Listing
30 Aug E:ADM
Admiral Group PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
15 Aug E:ADM
Admiral Group PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
15 Aug E:ADM
Admiral Group plc results for the six months ended 30 June 2018
05 Jun E:ADM
Admiral Group PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Singularity Exchange Beta Testing Launches
2
JCET Group Appoints Distinguished Semiconductor Industry Executive Dr. Lee Choon Heung as CEO
3
PLDT, Amdocs sign new agreement to transform PLDT and Smart’s IT infrastructure
4
Hitachi Vantara Wraps Up Hitachi NEXT 2018
5
VBI Vaccines to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference

Related stock quotes

Admiral Group PLC ORD 0... 2,045.00 -2.7% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

11:22
India Advantage Fund Ltd : Net Asset Value
11:18
Net Asset Value(s)
11:17
Net Asset Value(s)
11:05
Ocwen Financial Provides Update on Acquisition of PHH Corporation
11:00
CFO Irene Egset to leave Statkraft
10:40
Form 8.3 - Produce Investments plc
10:34
Global High Purity Gases Market to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during 2018-2024
10:33
EMGS: CEO Resignation
10:30
ISSUER CHANGE: MERGER BETWEEN NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL) AND NORDEA BANK ABP

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 September 2018 11:41:02
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-09-28 12:41:02 - 2018-09-28 11:41:02 - 1000 - Website: OKAY