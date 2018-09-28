Admiral Group PLC : Total voting rights

Admiral Group Plc ("the Company")

28 September 2018

Voting Rights and Capital

For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company's total issued share capital at the date of this notice is 288,202,737.

The Company's issued share capital consists of 288,202,737 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, with one voting right per share. There are no shares held in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 288,202,737.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Mark Waters

Company Secretary

Admiral Group Plc

LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685

