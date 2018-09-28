28/09/2018 17:32:02

Altisource Shareholders Elect New Independent Director

Related content
04 Sep - 
Owners.com Launches Industry-Leading Features to Make t..
31 Aug - 
Altisource Announces Appointment of CFO
20 Aug - 
Owners.com Reveals Top Markets That Have Rebounded the ..

LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPS) today announces that Scott E. Burg was elected as an additional independent director of the Company at its special general meeting of shareholders held on September 25, 2018. 

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, I welcome Scott to our Board,” said Timo Vättö, Chairman of the Board. “Scott brings significant financial expertise and a deep understanding of our business and industry to the Board. We look forward to his contributions and strategic insights.” 

“I am pleased to join the Altisource Board,” said Mr. Burg. “I look forward to working with fellow Board members and Altisource’s management team to continue to create value for shareholders.”

Mr. Burg serves as Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner of Deer Park Road Management Company, LP (“Deer Park”), where he is responsible for the firm’s portfolios and portfolio risk management.  Prior to joining Deer Park in August 2010, Mr. Burg was a Principal at General Capital Partners, where he advised middle-market companies in distressed situations.  Mr. Burg also worked at Pursuit Partners, a $550 million fixed-income hedge fund, where he analyzed residential mortgage-backed securities, and he founded The Murray Hill IPS (later Clayton IPS; now MountainView IPS), a world-wide leader in the valuation of difficult-to-price assets.  Mr. Burg holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Colorado and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business.

About Altisource

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries.  Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve.  Additional information is available at www.Altisource.com.

CONTACT:

 
Michelle D. Esterman
Chief Financial Officer
T:  +352 2469 7950
E:  Michelle.Esterman@altisource.com
 

altisource.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:32 ASPS
Altisource Shareholders Elect New Independent Director
04 Sep ASPS
Owners.com Launches Industry-Leading Features to Make the Home Search More Personalized and Efficient
31 Aug ASPS
Altisource Announces Appointment of CFO
20 Aug ASPS
Owners.com Reveals Top Markets That Have Rebounded the Most from the 2008 Housing Crash
20 Aug CRTO
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NEXEO SOLUTIONS, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Celestica, Star Bulk Carriers, Criteo S.A, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
09 Aug ASPS
Altisource Announces Sale of Property Management Resources to Front Yard Residential Corporation
06 Aug ASPS
Lenders One Announces Lenders One eClosing by DocMagic at the Annual Summer Conference
02 Aug ASPS
Lenders One Names Michael Kuentz as Chief Executive Officer
30 Jul ASPS
Altisource Names Justin Vedder as Chief Operating Officer of Origination Solutions
26 Jul ASPS
Altisource Announces Second Quarter Financial Results and Attractive Client Wins

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Curetis Publishes Interim Report for the First Half-Year 2018
2
Singularity Exchange Beta Testing Launches
3
JCET Group Appoints Distinguished Semiconductor Industry Executive Dr. Lee Choon Heung as CEO
4
PLDT, Amdocs sign new agreement to transform PLDT and Smart’s IT infrastructure
5
Hitachi Vantara Wraps Up Hitachi NEXT 2018

Related stock quotes

Altisource Portfolio Sol.. 32.41 0.2% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:39
Tesla Deadline: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Important Upcoming Deadline in the Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesla, Inc. – Tesla
17:34
Transaction in Own Shares
17:32
Altisource Shareholders Elect New Independent Director
17:31
Meridian Energy Group Contracts with Axens NA for Final Process Designs for Davis Refinery
17:30
Hubwoo :Financial Information for 19 months ending 31st July 2018
17:26
Derivatives: Change of Nordea Bank derivatives due to merger with Nordea Bank Abp (111/18)
17:23
Konecranes Crane Users Conference Demos Cutting-edge Crane Technology
17:22
PURA - Puration Confirms Spinoff Scheduled Next Week and Announces New Target Cannabis Beverage Acquisition
17:22
Freddie Mac Announces New Head of Multifamily Underwriting & Credit

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 September 2018 18:01:50
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-09-28 19:01:50 - 2018-09-28 18:01:50 - 1000 - Website: OKAY