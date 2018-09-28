28/09/2018 02:15:32

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) and Encourages ALNY Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
27 Sep - 
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investor Clas..
27 Sep - 
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
25 Sep - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it i..
Related debate
14 Aug - 
Super 🎶 👌 👍
14 Aug - 
percussionist
14 Aug - 
Fibonacci cyklus omsat til rytmik af en indisk “konnako..

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) securities between February 15, 2018 through September 12, 2018 (the “Class Period”).  

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Alnylam overstated the efficacy and safety of its Onpattro (patisiran) lipid complex injection; and (2) as a result, Alnylam’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.  

If you purchased Alnylam securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Alnylam lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/alny/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com 

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

02:15 ALNY
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) and Encourages ALNY Investors to Contact the Firm
27 Sep ALNY
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – ALNY
27 Sep ALNY
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Certain Officers – ALNY
25 Sep ALNY
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Alnylam, Global Blood, and NiSource on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
14 Sep ALNY
ALNYLAM INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. To Contact The Firm
14 Sep ALNY
Alnylam Investigation: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - ALNY
13 Sep ALNY
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
13 Aug ALNY
Arbutus’ LNP Licensee Alnylam Announces FDA Approval of ONPATTRO™ (patisiran), for the Treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis
27 Jun ALNY
Report: Developing Opportunities within Valvoline, Parker Drilling, Dean Foods, BioPharmX, Hasbro, and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
11 May ALNY
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VBI Vaccines to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference
2
IMV Provides Update on Progress of its DPX-RSV Program
3
CryptoCurrencyWire Named Official NewsWire and Gold Sponsor for iBlockchain Summit 2018 China
4
VALNEVA Raises €50 Million in Oversubscribed Placement Led by US Healthcare Investors
5
Tax Court of Canada rules in favour of Cameco

Related stock quotes

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals .. 90.14 -1.3% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:30
Gritstone Oncology Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
02:15
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) and Encourages ALNY Investors to Contact the Firm
02:11
Nightstar Announces Pricing of Public Offering
02:00
PLDT, Amdocs sign new agreement to transform PLDT and Smart’s IT infrastructure
01:43
SBGI LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. – SBGI
01:15
MGT Capital Investigation: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of MGT Capital Investments, Inc.- MGTI
01:15
Rosehill Resources Inc. Announces Pricing of Class A Common Stock Offering
01:00
DISCOVER THE PALM BEACHES WELCOMES MIKE JACKSON NEW SENIOR DIRECTOR, GROUP SALES
01:00
Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 September 2018 03:31:40
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-09-28 04:31:40 - 2018-09-28 03:31:40 - 1000 - Website: OKAY