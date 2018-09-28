28/09/2018 21:59:41

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) and Encourages CHGG Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) securities between July 30, 2018 through September 25, 2018 (the “Class Period”).  

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company lacked adequate security measures to protect users data; (2) that the company lacked the internal controls and procedures to detect unauthorized access to its systems and to its data; (3) that as a result, the company would incur additional expenses and litigation risks; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendant’s positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Chegg securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Chegg lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/chegg/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

