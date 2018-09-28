BUREAU VERITAS successfully issued a EUR 500 million non-rated new bond issue maturity January 2025

Bureau Veritas successfully issued a EUR 500 million non-rated new bond issue maturity January 2025

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, September 28, 2018 - Bureau Veritas has successfully issued a EUR 500 million non-rated new bond issue maturity January 2025 and carrying a coupon of 1.875%.

The transaction was 2 times oversubscribed illustrating the high confidence of investors in the Bureau Veritas model as well as the quality of its credit profile.

With this issuance Bureau Veritas seizes attractive market conditions to anticipate the refinancing of its 2019 maturities and allow to lengthen the average maturity of its debt while optimizing its cost.

Barclays Bank Plc and Société Générale acted as Global Coordinators and Active Joint Bookrunners.

BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, HSBC Bank Plc and Natixis acted as Active Joint Bookrunners.

Commerzbank, Merrill Lynch International and Natwest Markets Plc acted as Passive Joint Bookrunners.

Disclaimer

The bonds will be offered only by way of private placement to institutional investors. The securities may not be offered or sold or otherwise made available to retail investors. No key information document under PRIIPS regulation has been and will be prepared.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, nor

a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe the notes in any country, in particular in the United

States.

The publication, distribution or transmission of this press release may, in certain countries, be subject to legal restrictions.Persons in possession of this press release should inform themselves about and comply with any applicable restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Bureau Veritas Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has around 75,000 employees located in more than 1,400 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility. Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI. For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com Contact Analysts/Investors: Press: Laurent Brunelle: +33 (0)1 55 24 76 09 Véronique Gielec: +33 (0)1 55 24 76 01 laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com veronique.gielec@bureauveritas.com Florent Chaix: +33 (0)1 55 24 77 80 Isabelle Laville : +33 (0)6 25 47 18 03 florent.chaix@bureauveritas.com ilaville@replique-com.com

