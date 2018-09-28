CFO Irene Egset to leave Statkraft

Irene Egset has resigned her position as Executive Vice President and CFO of Statkraft. Egset has been appointed Executive Vice President of Finance/CFO of Posten Norge AS.

Egset (52) started working in Statkraft in 2008 and has been Executive Vice President and CFO since November 2016.

"I really appreciate the efforts Irene Egset has made in Statkraft for many years. It is sad to lose her, but at the same time a recognition that Statkraft develop talented leaders. I wish her good luck," says CEO Christian Rynning-Tønnesen.

Irene Egset continues as CFO in Statkraft for the rest of 2018 and starts in her new position at Posten Norge AS from January 1, 2019.

About Statkraft:

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 3500 employees in 16 countries.

