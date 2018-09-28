28/09/2018 03:20:00

ChemoCentryx Determines Not to Proceed with Public Offering of Common Stock

Related content
26 Sep - 
ChemoCentryx Announces Proposed Public Offering of Comm..
26 Sep - 
ChemoCentryx to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2018 G..
28 Aug - 
ChemoCentryx to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Confer..

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc. (the "Company" or "ChemoCentryx") (Nasdaq:CCXI) announced today that it will not conclude an offering of shares of its common stock as announced on Wednesday, September 26, 2018. The Company believes that culmination of terms representing the best interests of its stockholders is not to be achieved at the current time.    

The offering was being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2016. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or other jurisdiction.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company developing new medications targeted at inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and cancer.  ChemoCentryx targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop and commercialize orally-administered therapies. 

CCXI - G

Contacts:

Susan M. Kanaya

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

investor@chemocentryx.com

Media:

Stephanie Tomei

408.234.1279

Investors:

Burns McClellan, Inc.

Steve Klass

212.213.0006

sklass@burnsmc.com

Source: ChemoCentryx, Inc.

CCXI New Logo October 2016.JPG

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

03:20 CCXI
ChemoCentryx Determines Not to Proceed with Public Offering of Common Stock
26 Sep CCXI
ChemoCentryx Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
26 Sep CCXI
ChemoCentryx to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2018 Global Healthcare Conference
28 Aug CCXI
ChemoCentryx to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
20 Aug ACHN
Recent Analysis Shows Ferroglobe, AXT, ChemoCentryx, RedHill Biopharma, GTx, and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
09 Aug CCXI
ChemoCentryx Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Recent Highlights
02 Aug CCXI
ChemoCentryx to Hold Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, August 9, 2018
04 Jun CCXI
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mitel Networks, Celestica, CoreCivic, Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Open Text, and ChemoCentryx — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
30 May CCXI
ChemoCentryx to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
23 May CCXI
ChemoCentryx Announces Two Upcoming Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VBI Vaccines to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference
2
IMV Provides Update on Progress of its DPX-RSV Program
3
Hitachi Vantara Wraps Up Hitachi NEXT 2018
4
CryptoCurrencyWire Named Official NewsWire and Gold Sponsor for iBlockchain Summit 2018 China
5
VALNEVA Raises €50 Million in Oversubscribed Placement Led by US Healthcare Investors

Related stock quotes

ChemoCentryx Inc 10.81 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

03:20
ChemoCentryx Determines Not to Proceed with Public Offering of Common Stock
02:30
Gritstone Oncology Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
02:15
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) and Encourages ALNY Investors to Contact the Firm
02:11
Nightstar Announces Pricing of Public Offering
02:00
PLDT, Amdocs sign new agreement to transform PLDT and Smart’s IT infrastructure
01:43
SBGI LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. – SBGI
01:15
MGT Capital Investigation: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of MGT Capital Investments, Inc.- MGTI
01:15
Rosehill Resources Inc. Announces Pricing of Class A Common Stock Offering
01:00
DISCOVER THE PALM BEACHES WELCOMES MIKE JACKSON NEW SENIOR DIRECTOR, GROUP SALES

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 September 2018 05:07:11
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-09-28 06:07:11 - 2018-09-28 05:07:11 - 1000 - Website: OKAY