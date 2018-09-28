28/09/2018 20:31:02

Christie Brinkley Introduces Bellissima Prosecco and Bella Sprizz at Total Wine & Spirits in Westbury, NY On Saturday, September 29th

The Legendary Supermodel will Sign Bottles of Bellissima Organic Prosecco and Introduce the New Bella Sprizz Aperitifs

AMITYVILLE, NY, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWMEDIAWIRE - Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: ICNB) is pleased to announce that our brand partner, legendary supermodel and entrepreneur, Christie Brinkley will be appearing at Total Wine & Spirits, on Saturday September 29th, from 12:00PM -2:00pm located at 1230 Old Country Rd, Westbury NY.  Christie will be signing bottles of Bellissima Prosecco and sparkling wines; plus, Christie will introduce her new line of Bella Sprizz Italian Aperitifs. Total Wines and Spirits will be offering samples of Bella Sprizz Aperitifs to customers.   

 Additionally, we want to congratulate Christie’s daughter, singer/songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, on her 5th engagement at Café Carlyle at The Carlyle Hotel in NYC where she is currently performing now through October 6th and Iconic Brands is thrilled to announce that Bellissima Organic Prosecco is now available at the Café Carlyle during Alexa Ray’s scheduled appearances.

 Mr. Richard DeCicco commented, “We continue to expand the brand and I look forward to meeting customers on Saturday. We have an entire calendar of events going into the fall season, which can be found on www.bellissimaprosecco.com”

Please visit our website and follow us on twitter @BellissimabyCB and on Instagram @BellissimaProsecco: View Christie’s appearance schedule which we will continue to update, and great new recipes; www.bellissimaprosecco.com

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a beverage company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is also a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.comand Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.

Richard Decicco

516-707-1824

Richard.Decicco@gmail.com

Iconic Brands Inc.jpg

