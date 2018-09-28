Christie Brinkley Introduces Bellissima Prosecco and Bella Sprizz at Total Wine & Spirits in Westbury, NY On Saturday, September 29th

The Legendary Supermodel will Sign Bottles of Bellissima Organic Prosecco and Introduce the New Bella Sprizz Aperitifs

AMITYVILLE, NY, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWMEDIAWIRE - Iconic Brands, Inc . (OTC PINK: ICNB) is pleased to announce that our brand partner, legendary supermodel and entrepreneur, Christie Brinkley will be appearing at Total Wine & Spirits, on Saturday September 29th, from 12:00PM -2:00pm located at 1230 Old Country Rd, Westbury NY. Christie will be signing bottles of Bellissima Prosecco and sparkling wines; plus, Christie will introduce her new line of Bella Sprizz Italian Aperitifs. Total Wines and Spirits will be offering samples of Bella Sprizz Aperitifs to customers.

Additionally, we want to congratulate Christie’s daughter, singer/songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, on her 5th engagement at Café Carlyle at The Carlyle Hotel in NYC where she is currently performing now through October 6th and Iconic Brands is thrilled to announce that Bellissima Organic Prosecco is now available at the Café Carlyle during Alexa Ray’s scheduled appearances.

Mr. Richard DeCicco commented, “We continue to expand the brand and I look forward to meeting customers on Saturday. We have an entire calendar of events going into the fall season, which can be found on www.bellissimaprosecco.com” .

Please visit our website and follow us on twitter @BellissimabyCB and on Instagram @BellissimaProsecco: View Christie’s appearance schedule which we will continue to update, and great new recipes; www.bellissimaprosecco.com .

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a beverage company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is also a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.com and Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com .

