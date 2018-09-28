COTERIE Partners with Australian Fashion Council to Launch and Expand Distribution of Brands in the U.S. Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coterie, the premier global women’s fashion event, is partnering with the Australian Fashion Council (AFC), a non-for-profit membership organization which works to promote the growth of the textile and fashion industry in Australia, to introduce Australian brands to the U.S. market.

On October 9th, Coterie will host a seminar in Sydney from 4pm to 6pm at the QT Hotel, 49 Market Street, Sydney NSW in the Central Business District to present a detailed overview of how to successfully enter the U.S. market as an Australian brand and additional pertinent information on exhibiting at Coterie. While the conversation will focus on fashion brands, beauty and skincare brands are welcome to attend, and sought after in Beauty @ COTERIE, as well.

“Australian brands have been increasing in popularity over the last 5 years and Coterie has helped to grow their footprint in the North American market. We are excited to come to Australia and discover the next wave of talent for our retailers to invest in,” states Danielle Licata, Women’s Fashion Director and VP of Coterie.

Coterie has already seen tremendous success with Australian brands entering the U.S. market such as Alice McCall, Bec and Bridge, Camilla, One Teaspoon among others and has served as a strategic launching pad for them. Through the partnership with the Australian Fashion Council, eligible brands may apply to the Australia Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) for a grant established to support domestic brands with export promotion, including developing a wholesale distribution in the North American market.

David Giles Kaye, CEO, Australian Fashion Council states, “The Australian Fashion Council is proud to be working with Coterie in facilitating a valuable connection between our members and North America. Coterie’s trade show expertise will offer Australian fashion brands an exclusive insight into how to access and achieve success within this vital export market.”

In addition, the February 2019 edition of PROJECT WOMEN’S, which takes place in Las Vegas during MAGIC, will have a focus on Australian brands in the popular OASIS section, which houses an inspiring edited section of emerging brands and serves as a must-see destination on the show floor. Previous Australian brands that have exhibited include Golden One, The Wolf Gang, Richer Poorer, The Beach People and Pared. You can learn more about PROJECT WOMENS by visiting https://ubmfashion.com/shows/project-womens

About Coterie | Coterie is the premier global event within the New York marketplace that bridges women's apparel and accessories designers to the international 'Who’s Who' of retailers that runs concurrently with Stitch, Sole Commerce, Fame, Moda, The Accessories Show and The Edit. Coterie builds exclusive shopping experiences from the ground up so that designers and buyers can create a synergy that fuels their businesses, continuing to be a platform for generating revenue and inspiring trends.

About UBM Fashion | UBM Fashion is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B event’s organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest information visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com.

About Australian Fashion Council | The Australian Fashion Council is a non-profit membership organization with over 65 years of service to the industry. It exists to promote the growth of the textile & fashion industry in Australia. Members are drawn from across the fashion & textile industry value chain, and range from micro to large companies, education, state and national industry associations and students. AFC activities and projects act to support five focus areas; strengthening supply chains, fostering design & innovation, promoting ethical practice, supporting emerging business and building Australian export.

