CURE Pharmaceutical to Present at The MicroCap Conference on October 1st and 2nd in New York City at the Essex House

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Pharmaceutical (OTC: CURR), an innovative drug delivery and development company, will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on October 1st at 2:30 PM in New York City. CURE Pharmaceutical CEO Rob Davidson will be discussing the latest innovations and partnerships from CURE and meeting with investors.

“We are at a rapid growth stage in business with product launches, strategic deals and partnerships and increased manufacturing capabilities,” said Davidson. “It’s the perfect time for the investment community to hear how CURE is leading the way in the pharmaceutical industry’s innovation revolution.”

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House on October 1st and 2nd. Registration will begin on Monday at 7:00AM and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company presentations, 1-on-1 meetings, roundtables, expert panel discussions, and plenty of time to network with other investors over food and drinks.

About CURE Pharmaceutical

CURE Pharmaceutical is a vertically integrated drug delivery and development company committed to improving drug efficacy, safety and the patient experience through its proprietary drug dosage forms and delivery systems. CURE has a full-service cGMP manufacturing facility and is a pioneering developer and manufacturer of a patented and proprietary delivery system (CUREfilm™), one of the most advanced oral thin film on the market today. CURE is developing an array of products in cutting-edge delivery platforms and partners with biotech and pharmaceutical companies. CURE has positioned itself to advance numerous therapeutic categories, including the pharmaceutical cannabis sector with partnerships in the U.S., Canada, Israel and Germany, among other markets. The company’s mission is to improve people’s lives by redefining how medicines are delivered and experienced.

For more information about CURE Pharmaceutical, please visit its website at www.curepharmaceutical.com .

