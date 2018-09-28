Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Entegris, LTC Properties, The RMR Group, Cohen & Steers, Avangrid, and Square — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG), LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC), The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR), Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS), Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR), and Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG), LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC), The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR), Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS), Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR), and Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed September 26th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

ENTEGRIS, INC. (ENTG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Entegris' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Entegris reported revenue of $383.06MM vs $329.00MM (up 16.43%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.38 vs $0.28 (up 35.71%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Entegris reported revenue of $1,342.53MM vs $1,175.27MM (up 14.23%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.60 vs $0.69 (down 13.04%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.40. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.21 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

LTC PROPERTIES, INC. (LTC) REPORT OVERVIEW

LTC Properties' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, LTC Properties reported revenue of $41.47MM vs $42.47MM (down 2.35%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.74 vs $0.64 (up 171.88%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, LTC Properties reported revenue of $168.07MM vs $161.58MM (up 4.01%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.21 vs $2.21 (unchanged). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.10 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

THE RMR GROUP INC. (RMR) REPORT OVERVIEW

The RMR Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, The RMR Group reported revenue of $62.08MM vs $55.50MM (up 11.86%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.52 vs $0.43 (up 20.93%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, The RMR Group reported revenue of $271.73MM vs $266.94MM (up 1.79%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.63 vs $2.33 (up 12.88%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 11th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.41 and is expected to report on December 11th, 2018.

COHEN & STEERS INC (CNS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cohen & Steers' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Cohen & Steers reported revenue of $94.41MM vs $92.71MM (up 1.83%) and basic earnings per share $0.64 vs $0.51 (up 25.49%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Cohen & Steers reported revenue of $378.19MM vs $349.88MM (up 8.09%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.98 vs $2.02 (down 1.98%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 17th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.58 and is expected to report on January 23rd, 2019.

AVANGRID, INC. (AGR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Avangrid's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Avangrid reported revenue of $1,402.00MM vs $1,331.00MM (up 5.33%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.35 vs $0.39 (down 10.26%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Avangrid reported revenue of $5,963.00MM vs $6,018.00MM (down 0.91%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.23 vs $2.04 (down 39.71%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 23rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.40. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.50 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

SQUARE, INC. (SQ) REPORT OVERVIEW

Square's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Square reported revenue of $814.94MM vs $551.51MM (up 47.77%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.01 vs -$0.04. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Square reported revenue of $2,214.25MM vs $1,708.72MM (up 29.59%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.17 vs -$0.50. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.19 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

