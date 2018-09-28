28/09/2018 01:00:00

DISCOVER THE PALM BEACHES WELCOMES MIKE JACKSON NEW SENIOR DIRECTOR, GROUP SALES

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discover The Palm Beaches (DTPB), the tourism marketing organization for Palm Beach County, announced that Mike (“MJ”) Jackson has been appointed as its new Senior Director, Group Sales. In this role, he will work to increase hotel room night production, as part of the organization’s group sales and destination services team. He will also take a leadership role in collaboration with the Palm Beach County Convention Center, “Boca-wide” events and hotel community partners to achieve more destination-wide bookings.

Jackson joins DTPB with more than 20 years of experience in hospitality and sales management, with a concentration on corporate, association, religious and multicultural organizations. In 2016, MJ was recognized by the National Coalition of Black Meeting Planners as its Sales Manager of the Year. 

From 2005 to 2017, Jackson was a National Sales Manager with Destination DC, where he demonstrated a consistent track record of booking in-house and city-wide business; he held the same role with the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau from 2000 to 2004. His background also includes hotel sales and hotel operations, with tenures at the Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel in Atlanta and the Westin Atlanta North, as well as the New Orleans Hilton Riverside Hotel. He is an active member of Meeting Professionals International (MPI), American Society of Association Executives (ASAE), Religious Conference Management Association (RCMA), National Coalition of Black Meeting Planners (NCBMP), Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) and International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE).

Kelly Cavers, senior vice president of Group Sales and Destination Services at DTPB, said, “MJ brings a wealth of experience from other destination marketing organizations, as well as an insider’s knowledge of selling large city-wide events.” 

Jorge Pesquera, president and CEO of DTPB, added, “We’re happy to have someone with his skills and strong industry contacts on our team, as we continue to promote The Palm Beaches as ‘The Best Way to Meet in Florida’.”

“I’m excited to tell the story of why meeting planners should consider this truly amazing destination, which is so much more than just beautiful beaches,” said Jackson. “The Palm Beaches’ size and diversity provide a broad appeal to all market segments, and I look forward to making customers aware of the great opportunity to stage memorable and successful events they can host amongst the 39 cities and towns that make up Palm Beach County.”

For more information on groups, meetings and conventions in The Palm Beaches, visit

https://www.thepalmbeaches.com/meetings

About Discover The Palm Beaches

Discover The Palm Beaches, formerly the Palm Beach County Convention and Visitors Bureau, is the official 501(c)(6) not-for-profit tourism marketing corporation that promotes the collection of 39 cities and towns commonly referred to as “The Palm Beaches,” which spans more than 2,300 square miles and 47 miles of pristine, golden beaches from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta. Tourism is among Palm Beach County’s major industries, generating $4.7 billion in direct visitor spending and supporting 70,000 jobs with an economic impact of about $7 billion. Once recognized as a tropical escape for elite travelers in the late 1800s, America’s First Resort Destination® is making its resurgence as The Best Way To Experience Florida®, welcoming a record-breaking 7.89 million people in 2017. The Palm Beaches are home to nearly 17,000 hotel rooms, ranging from historic resorts to boutique inns. The destination features more than 100 family-friendly attractions, world-class luxury and antique shopping experiences, 125 miles of peaceful waterways for on- or in-the-water activities, 160 artificial reefs that line the Atlantic Ocean’s Gulf Stream current, 160 golf courses, award-winning restaurants and a thriving entertainment scene boasting more than 200 art and culture organizations. 

Situated along I-95, The Palm Beaches are also home to Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), with more than 200 daily direct flights to 27 domestic and international destinations in the United States and Canada. The Palm Beaches are also conveniently located next to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Miami International airports, each one only an hour away. In addition, with the new Brightline train, transportation into The Palm Beaches from Fort Lauderdale and Miami is even faster and more convenient – with an additional connection to Orlando coming soon. 

For more information about The Palm Beaches, visit www.ThePalmBeaches.com and connect on social media via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @PalmBeachesFL, YouTube at Discover The Palm Beaches and the hashtag #ThePalmBeaches. Tune-in to The Palm Beaches TV for 24/7 streaming content of the destination’s hotels, attractions, restaurants and experiences.  

###

Ashley Svarney

Discover The Palm Beaches

asvarney@thepalmbeaches.com

