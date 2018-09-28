28/09/2018 06:32:47

Elixinol Global raises A$40m to accelerate international growth

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • A$40 million institutional placement

  • Majority of funds raised to be applied to facilitate the acceleration of Elixinol Global’s USA and European growth initiatives

SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol Global, Group or the Company) (ASX: EXL; OTCQX: ELLXF), a global company operating in the industrial hemp, dietary supplements and emerging medicinal cannabis sectors, is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a placement to domestic and international institutional and sophisticated investors raising A$40 million at A$1.85 per share (Placement), representing a 3.3% discount to the 15 day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of $1.91.

Elixinol Global Chief Executive Officer, Mr Paul Benhaim, said: “The global cannabis market is growing at a rapid rate and Elixinol Global recognises the need to move quickly to leverage the opportunity around the business.  This funding ensures we can seize the market opportunities in front of us, and in doing so, propel the business toward its next phase of growth.

In the US, the Company will apply funds towards increasing the capacity of our hemp-derived CBD production facility to prepare for increasing levels of demand.  The Company will ramp up its sales force and marketing efforts in the US and Europe. The funds will also provide the Company with additional working capital to support its growth, pursue strategic investment opportunities and construct our Australian medicinal cannabis facility, upon receipt of a Medicinal Cannabis license from the Office of Drug Control.”

Use of funds

Proceeds from the Placement will be used to:

  • Support the growth of Elixinol USA’s hemp-derived CBD business including ramping up sales and marketing efforts and further expanding Elixinol USA's production capacity

  • Expand Elixinol’s sales and marketing activities in Europe

  • Provide general working capital including for the funding of strategic investments

Placement

The Company’s fully paid ordinary shares (“Placement Shares”) were offered at $1.85 per share, representing a 14.0% discount to the last closing price of $2.15 and a 3.3% discount to the 15 day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of $1.91.  The Placement represents approximately 21.0% of the Company’s issued capital and was conducted under the 15% placement capacity of the Company in accordance with ASX LR 7.1 and additional 10% placement capacity of the Company in accordance with ASX LR 7.1A. As such, no shareholder approval was required.

 Existing ordinary shares on issue pre-Placement 102,928,540
 Placement ordinary shares issued 21,621,622
 Ordinary shares on issue post-Placement   124,550,162

Of the 21,621,622 new Placement shares that will be issued, 15,439,281 shares will be issued under the Company’s LR 7.1 capacity, with the remaining 6,182,341 new Placement Shares to be issued under the Company’s LR 7.1A capacity.  Existing holders of ordinary securities in the Company will be diluted by 21% as a result of the Placement (however, some existing shareholders have participated in the Placement, so their particular interests may have been diluted to a lesser extent).

The new shares issued under the Placement will rank pari passu with existing fully paid ordinary shares from allotment.

Bell Potter Securities Limited acted as Lead Manager to the Placement.  No underwriting agreements were in place for the Placement.  The costs pursuant to the Placement equate to approximately 5% of the funds raised.

The Placement is scheduled to settle on Wednesday, 3 October 2018 with allotment and trading to occur on Thursday, 4 October 2018.

Elixinol Global considered the Placement the best method for raising the funds required to achieve its stated objectives given the funding certainty.

For further information, investors please contact:

Paul BenhaimRon Dufficy
Chief Executive OfficerChief Financial Officer

paul@elixinolglobal.com

 

ron.dufficy@elixinolglobal.com

+61 407 767 709+61 428 881 718

 

 

Media please contact:

 

 

 

Cherie Hartley 
PR Director, IR Department 

Cherie.hartley@irdepartment.com.au

 
+61 418 737 020 

About Elixinol Global

Elixinol Global Limited (ASX:EXL; OTCQX: ELLXF) through its businesses has a global presence in the cannabis industry including hemp-derived CBD dietary supplements, hemp food and wellness products, as well as the cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products. Elixinol Global’s businesses include:

  • Elixinol USA, which was founded in 2014, is a manufacturer and global distributor of industrial hemp based dietary supplement and skincare products, with operations based out of Colorado, USA

  • Hemp Foods Australia, which was founded in 1999, is a leading hemp food wholesaler, retailer, manufacturer and exporter of bulk and branded raw materials, and finished products

  • Elixinol Australia, which was founded in 2014 to participate in the emerging Australian medicinal cannabis market has applications pending for cultivation and manufacturing licences

See more at www.elixinolglobal.com

Not an Offer of Securities for Sale in the United States

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the US Securities Act of 1933 and applicable US state securities laws.

 

EXL-LOGO-transparent.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
32
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
23
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
15
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15
21 Sep
DANSKE
Desværre har pressen og visse politikere dømt i en sag for at mele deres kager.  Hvis man har fulgt ..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Singularity Exchange Beta Testing Launches
2
VBI Vaccines to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference
3
Hitachi Vantara Wraps Up Hitachi NEXT 2018
4
PLDT, Amdocs sign new agreement to transform PLDT and Smart’s IT infrastructure
5
IMV Provides Update on Progress of its DPX-RSV Program

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

07:30
Hoylu AB: UNITED STATES AIR FORCE SELECTS HOYLU FOR COLLABORATION AND INNOVATION SOLUTIONS
07:30
VELCAN HOLDINGS: HALF YEARLY RESULTS TO BE PUBLISHED ON 30th OCTOBER 2018
07:17
Net Asset Value(s)
07:15
Onex Takes SIG Combibloc Public
07:10
LVMH - Notice to the holders of $750 million cash-settled synthetic convertible bonds due 2021 (ISIN code FR0013113073) (the « Bonds »)
07:09
Annual Financial Report
07:01
Nexstim Plc supports 10th International Symposium on Navigated Brain Stimulation in Neurosurgery and Neuromodulation
06:32
Elixinol Global raises A$40m to accelerate international growth
06:30
BUREAU VERITAS successfully issued a EUR 500 million non-rated new bond issue maturity January 2025

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 September 2018 08:13:19
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-09-28 09:13:19 - 2018-09-28 08:13:19 - 1000 - Website: OKAY