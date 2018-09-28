28/09/2018 10:33:15

EMGS: CEO Resignation

The Board of Directors of EMGS ASA ("EMGS" or the "Company") announces that Christiaan Vermeijden has decided to resign from his position as CEO due to personal reasons.

Mr. Vermeijden will step down as CEO per 31.12.2018. He has held the position of CEO since February 2016.

Eystein Eriksrud, Chairman of the Board of Directors: "We regret that Christiaan Vermeijden has resigned but we respect his decision. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank him for his dedication to EMGS and wish him all the best in the future.

Christiaan Vermeijden: "I regret that I leave EMGS due to personal reasons. I experienced EMGS as a wonderful and exciting company to work for and I wish the Board, the management team and all employees lots of success in the future."

A replacement for Christiaan Vermeijden will be announced at a later stage.

Contact

Hege Veiseth, CFO, +47 99 21 67 43

About EMGS

EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel.

EMGS operates on a worldwide basis with offices in Trondheim, Oslo, Houston, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro and Kuala Lumpur.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: EMGS via Globenewswire

