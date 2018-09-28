Forward Pharma to Participate in the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) (the “Company”) today announced that Dr. Claus Bo Svendsen, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY. Dr. Svendsen will present a corporate update on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 11:30AM ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings.

Investors and other interested parties may access a live audio webcast of Dr. Svendsen’s conference presentation by visiting the investor page on the Company’s website (ir.forward-pharma.com). The audio replay will be available via our website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Forward Pharma:

Forward Pharma A/S is a Danish biopharmaceutical company that commenced development in 2005 of FP187®, a proprietary formulation of DMF for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The Company granted to Biogen an irrevocable license to all of its IP through the Settlement and License Agreement and received from Biogen a non-refundable cash fee of $1.25 billion in February 2017, with the return of EUR 917.7 million to shareholders through a Capital Reduction in September 2017. The Company has the opportunity to receive royalties from Biogen on net sales of Tecfidera® or other DMF products for MS, dependent on, among other things, successfully appealing the U.S. interference and a favorable outcome in Europe with respect to the EP2801355 Patent Opposition Proceedings, including any appeal thereto.

The principal executive offices are located at Østergade 24A, 1st Floor, 1100 Copenhagen K, Denmark and our American Depositary Shares are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market (FWP). For more information about the Company, please visit our website at https://www.forward-pharma.com.

Forward Pharma A/S Investor Relations Contact:

Forward Pharma A/S

Claus Bo Svendsen, MD, PhD

Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations

investors@forward-pharma.com

Solebury Trout

John Graziano

jgraziano@troutgroup.com

+1 (646) 378 2942