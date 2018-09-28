Freddie Mac Announces New Head of Multifamily Underwriting & Credit

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced the promotion of Steve Lansbury to the position of Senior Vice President, Multifamily Underwriting & Credit. In this role, Lansbury will oversee all aspects of Multifamily underwriting, including under its Conventional, Targeted Affordable Housing and Small Balance Loan offerings, as well as Risk Distribution and Credit Governance. He will also be the principal manager of the division’s underwriting and credit approvals for all Multifamily debt investments.

Lansbury will replace Deborah Jenkins effective October 1. She will be promoted to Executive Vice President and head of the Multifamily business effective January 1, 2019.

“Steve is a proven leader with an outstanding vision for our underwriting department,” said Jenkins. “He will undoubtedly continue his remarkable history of delivering seamless customer service, creating process efficiencies, spearheading new offerings, and enhancing our world-class underwriting model. His decades of experience and reputation as an innovator will serve him well.”

Lansbury joined Freddie Mac in 1998, bringing deep experience in the multifamily industry. He has contributed significantly to the underwriting team’s repeated success and growth, leading underwriting for its Conventional financing business. As of the second quarter, the Multifamily 60-day delinquency rate was reported at 0.01 percent.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is the nation’s multifamily housing finance leader. Historically, nearly 90 percent of the eligible rental homes we fund are affordable to families with low to moderate incomes. Freddie Mac’s Duty to Serve plan aims to expand affordability and address America's most persistent housing problems.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com , Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog .

