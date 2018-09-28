28/09/2018 10:34:37

Global High Purity Gases Market to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during 2018-2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global high purity gases market was valued at USD 23.0 billion in 2017 and is likely to expand to USD 32.8 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. The growth can be primarily attributed to the rising demand for high purity gases across various key applications, such as electronics, chemicals and automotive. Also, growing concerns regarding the quality of food and healthcare services across the globe is further expected to drive the demand over the forecast period.

In addition, significant rise in the use of high purity gases in the production of solar photovoltaic modules is likely to boost the market demand. High purity gases may be defined as gases in which the concentration of pure gas is more than 99.99%. Some examples include air gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, and argon; carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide; hydrogen; nobel gases such as neon, helium, xenon and krypton; and other organic and inorganic gases. These gases are primarily used in applications where purity is highly vital and in general the specific limits for impurity are not exceeded.

Key findings from the report:

  • The global high purity gases market is likely to reach USD 32.8 billion by 2024

  • Nobel gas segment held the major share of the market in 2017, and is likely to witness a healthy CAGR during 2018 to 2014

  • Air separation segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global market from 2018 to 2024

  • Electronics application was the largest segment in 2017, and the trend is likely to continue over the next seven years

  • North America held the major share of the market in 2017, whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

  • Some of the key companies operating in the industry include The Linde Group; Air Liquide; Praxair Technology, Inc.; Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.; Messer Group GmbH; Iwatani Corporation; Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.; Advanced Specialty Gases; Osaka Gas Liquid Co., Ltd.; and American Welding & Gas, Inc.; among others

  • As of March 2018, the Linde Group signed a sale and purchase agreement with Gazprom Export LLC for the offtake of helium from Gazprom’s new plant that is presently under construction in the far east of Russia. Linde will purchase significant volumes of helium from the major project and is all set for the first supplies of helium targeted for 2021.

Nobel gases segment accounted for the major share of the global market

The nobel gas segment held the largest market share in 2017 and the trend is likely to continue over the forecast period. Gases such as helium, xenon, neon and krypton cater to a variety of applications such as production of zirconium, titanium, and other metals; gas balloons; arc cutting and welding; window insulation; light bulbs; as a coolant in nuclear reactors; as well as in laboratory research.

Browse full research report with TOC on "

Global High Purity Gases Market Outlook, Trend and Opportunity Analysis, Competitive Insights, Actionable Segmentation & Forecast 2024" 

at: 

https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com/global-high-purity-gases-market-report/

To purchase report:

sales@energiasmarketresearch.com

High purity gases market - Regional insight

North America dominated the global market for high purity gases in 2017, and is projected to maintain its dominance over the next seven years. However, Asia Pacific region is likely to emerge as the fastest growing market from 2018 to 2024. The region is set to offer lucrative opportunity for high purity gases market on account of booming demand for electronics and chemicals from key nations of China and India. Also, significant growth in the healthcare industry in the region is expected to propel the market demand over the forecast period.

The report segments high purity gases market on the basis of type, manufacturing process, function, application, and region.

By Type

  • Nobel gases

  • High atmospheric gases

  • Carbon gases

  • Others

By Manufacturing Process

  • Air separation

  • Hydrogen reforming

By Function

  • Insulation

  • Coolant

  • Illumination             

By Application

  • Oil & gas

  • Chemicals

  • Electronics

  • Medical

  • Metal production

  • Food & beverage

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Central & South America (CSA)

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

About Energias Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

-

Energias Market Research launched with the objective to provide in-depth market analysis, business research solutions, and consultation that is tailored to our client’s specific needs based on our impeccable research methodology.

With a wide range of expertise from various industrial sectors and more than 50 industries that include energy, chemical and materials, information communication technology, semiconductor industries, healthcare and daily consumer goods, etc. We strive to provide our clients with a one-stop solution for all research and consulting needs.

Our comprehensive industry-specific knowledge enables us in creating high quality global research outputs. This wide-range capability differentiates us from our competitors.

Contact:

Mr.

Alan Andrews

Business Development Manager

For any queries email us:

info@energiasmarketresearch.com

To purchase report:

sales@energiasmarketresearch.com

Call us: +1-716-239-4915

Visit:

https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com/ 

energias.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
32
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
23
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
16
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Singularity Exchange Beta Testing Launches
2
JCET Group Appoints Distinguished Semiconductor Industry Executive Dr. Lee Choon Heung as CEO
3
PLDT, Amdocs sign new agreement to transform PLDT and Smart’s IT infrastructure
4
Hitachi Vantara Wraps Up Hitachi NEXT 2018
5
VBI Vaccines to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

11:22
India Advantage Fund Ltd : Net Asset Value
11:18
Net Asset Value(s)
11:17
Net Asset Value(s)
11:05
Ocwen Financial Provides Update on Acquisition of PHH Corporation
11:00
CFO Irene Egset to leave Statkraft
10:40
Form 8.3 - Produce Investments plc
10:34
Global High Purity Gases Market to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during 2018-2024
10:33
EMGS: CEO Resignation
10:30
ISSUER CHANGE: MERGER BETWEEN NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL) AND NORDEA BANK ABP

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 September 2018 11:40:45
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-09-28 12:40:45 - 2018-09-28 11:40:45 - 1000 - Website: OKAY