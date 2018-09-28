28/09/2018 02:30:00

Gritstone Oncology Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq:GRTS) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,666,667 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Gritstone Oncology. In addition, Gritstone Oncology has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,000,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. Gritstone Oncology’s common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on Sept. 28, 2018, under the ticker symbol “GRTS”. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Gritstone Oncology, are expected to be approximately $100 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on Oct. 2, 2018, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC and Barclays Capital Inc. acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG, LLC acted as lead manager for the offering.

Registration statements relating to the shares being sold in this offering became effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Sept. 27, 2018. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, telephone: 1-631-274-2806, or email: PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or Barclays Capital Inc., Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-888-603-5847, or email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars—first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE™, which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patient’s tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients’ TSNA to drive the patient’s immune system to attack and destroy tumors.

Contacts

Media:

Dan Budwick

1AB

(973) 271-6085

dan@1abmedia.com

Investors:

Alexandra Santos

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

(510) 871-6161

asantos@wheelhouselsa.com

Logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
32
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
23
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
15
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15
21 Sep
DANSKE
Desværre har pressen og visse politikere dømt i en sag for at mele deres kager.  Hvis man har fulgt ..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VBI Vaccines to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference
2
IMV Provides Update on Progress of its DPX-RSV Program
3
CryptoCurrencyWire Named Official NewsWire and Gold Sponsor for iBlockchain Summit 2018 China
4
VALNEVA Raises €50 Million in Oversubscribed Placement Led by US Healthcare Investors
5
Tax Court of Canada rules in favour of Cameco

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:30
Gritstone Oncology Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
02:15
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) and Encourages ALNY Investors to Contact the Firm
02:11
Nightstar Announces Pricing of Public Offering
02:00
PLDT, Amdocs sign new agreement to transform PLDT and Smart’s IT infrastructure
01:43
SBGI LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. – SBGI
01:15
MGT Capital Investigation: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of MGT Capital Investments, Inc.- MGTI
01:15
Rosehill Resources Inc. Announces Pricing of Class A Common Stock Offering
01:00
DISCOVER THE PALM BEACHES WELCOMES MIKE JACKSON NEW SENIOR DIRECTOR, GROUP SALES
01:00
Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 September 2018 03:33:46
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-09-28 04:33:46 - 2018-09-28 03:33:46 - 1000 - Website: OKAY