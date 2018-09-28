28/09/2018 12:25:00

GSRX Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Licensed Retail Cannabis Dispensary in Desert Hot Springs, California

DORADO, Puerto Rico, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX) (“GSRX” or the “Company”), today announced that it has executed a binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) to acquire The Coughy Shop, a licensed retail cannabis dispensary currently operating in Desert Hot Springs, California.  The transaction would include all assets, including licenses and permits covering medical and adult-use cannabis sales, leases, equipment, inventory, and other assets.

“Signing this LOI is another key strategic step forward for GSRX, as we continue to execute on our plan to expand our retail brand-focused model throughout the largest growth markets and markets that provide opportunity for longevity,” said Les Ball, CEO of GSRX.  “California clearly represents the largest market opportunity in the U.S, and we remain confident in our ability to expand our retail brand-focused model and to build sustainable, long-term shareholder value in locations that make sense.”

The Company has commenced due diligence and anticipates completion of the purchase before the end of the fourth quarter.  The transaction enables the Company to take assignment of the Conditional Use Permit (CUP), grandfathering a retail location for adult use and medicinal cannabis sales, and small cultivation and kitchen-manufacturing activity.

The transaction is subject to closing conditions, including satisfactory completion of due diligence, entry into definitive agreements, receipt of the requisite approval by the City of Desert Hot Springs and State Bureau of Cannabis Control, and all other requisite cannabis permits and licenses as required by state and local regulators. 

About GSRX Industries Inc.

GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX), through its subsidiaries, is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating retail cannabis dispensaries, and is in the process of expanding its business to include the cultivation, extraction, manufacture and delivery of cannabis and cannabinoid products.  Currently, GSRX owns and operates five cannabis dispensaries in California and Puerto Rico, and has acquired five additional pre-qualified locations in Puerto Rico, all of which are slated to open later this year. 

Websites:

Green Spirit RX https://www.greenspiritrx.com/

Spirulinex  https://www.spirulinex.com

Sunset Connect https://www.sunsetconnect.co

Instagram:

Spirulinex https://www.instagram.com/spirulinex/

Sunset Connect https://www.instagram.com/sunsetconnect/

The Green Room https://www.instagram.com/greenroommendo/

Facebook:

Green Spirit RX (Puerto Rico) https://www.facebook.com/Green-Spirit-Rx-746194692378429/

Spirulinex https://www.facebook.com/spirulinex/

The Green Room https://www.facebook.com/greenroommendo/

Forward-Looking Statements  

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements include statements regarding our expectations, hopes, beliefs or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to statements regarding our market, strategy, competition, development plans (including acquisitions and expansion), financing, revenues, operations, and compliance with applicable laws. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include the risks described in greater detail in the following paragraphs. All forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except where applicable law requires us to update these statements. Market data used throughout this prospectus is based on published third party reports or the good faith estimates of management, which estimates are based upon their review of internal surveys, independent industry publications and other publicly available information.

Contact

:                                 

Paul Gendreau

PGPR

paul@pgprmedia.com

678-807-7945

Logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
32
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
23
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
16
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
15
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Curetis Publishes Interim Report for the First Half-Year 2018
2
Singularity Exchange Beta Testing Launches
3
JCET Group Appoints Distinguished Semiconductor Industry Executive Dr. Lee Choon Heung as CEO
4
PLDT, Amdocs sign new agreement to transform PLDT and Smart’s IT infrastructure
5
Hitachi Vantara Wraps Up Hitachi NEXT 2018

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:52
Last day of trading in Ekornes ASA (350/18)
12:52
The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City Unveils DC United Hotel Packages
12:50
Report: Developing Opportunities within Sunoco LP, Mylan N.V., Ares Management, Las Vegas Sands, PPL, and Nokia — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
12:45
Efecte Plc - Managers Transactions
12:45
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on PJT Partners, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Enterprise Products Partners, Phillips 66 Partners LP, Hospitality Properties Trust, and Cheniere Energy Partners, LP — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Lands
12:41
Change of issuer due to merger between Nordear Bank AB (publ) and Nordea Bank Abp (574/18)
12:40
Cannabis Science, Inc. Appoints Dr. Joe Wilson, an Information Technology and Risk Management Expert, to Its International Government Affairs Board
12:40
New Research Coverage Highlights Mack-Cali Realty, Huntsman, Ameren, Marcus, Lindsay, and Best Buy Co. — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
12:35
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Entegris, LTC Properties, The RMR Group, Cohen & Steers, Avangrid, and Square — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 September 2018 13:09:56
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-09-28 14:09:56 - 2018-09-28 13:09:56 - 1000 - Website: OKAY