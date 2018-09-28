28/09/2018 15:53:00

Half-year Report

Queros Capital Partners Plc - Half-year Report

PR Newswire

London, September 28

28 September 2018

Queros Capital Partners PLC

(“Queros” or “the Company”)

Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2018

Queros Capital Partners Plc are delighted to report its unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

The directors present their report and accounts for the period from 1 January 2018 to 30 June 2018.

Principal activity

We are pleased to announce our Fourth-year financial report to our stakeholders for the period 01 January 2018 to 30 June 2018.

Company's principal investment policy is focused in two key investment areas which is short term loan notes to SME’s and real estate in UK and in Europe. The Company also provides consultancy and advisory services to its corporate clients.

Company has a listed Unsecured Bond on the NEX Exchange market (Formerly known as ISDX exchange) for the term of 10 years until the year 2025 at an 8% coupon.

The Company has invested at present in short term loan notes in order to service the coupon and further subscriptions will be invested in other larger property portfolios.

It has identified several investments in real estate sector in UK and investment will be made subject to satisfactory due diligence when further subscriptions will be raised via bond issue.

The Risk relating to the bond issues has been disclosed in the admission document of the company with NEX exchange (Formerly known as ISDX exchange) and is readily available from the website of the company www.queroscapitalpartners.com.

We continue to look and explore new investment opportunities to maximise stakeholders’ interest and developing our existing investments. The Board forecasts to maximise return on the investments in the near future in lieu of financial and political climate around the United Kingdom and Europe.

Our board continues to maintain a high level of corporate governance and places great importance to risk management in selecting investments for the company. We expect our team to act both professionally in their day to day duties.

I wish to take this opportunity to congratulate our team for successfully meeting targets and achieving fruitful results for the company and its stakeholders.

At the end I would be thankful to our loyal stakeholders for their continued support in the past and will welcome the same in the near future.

Directors

The following directors held office during the whole of the period:

Marcel Samuel Boom Christopher Nigel Hutton Yeshpreet Singh

Statement of directors' responsibilities

The directors are responsible for preparing the report and accounts in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

Company law requires the directors to prepare accounts for each financial year. Under company law the directors must not approve the accounts unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company and of the profit or loss of the company for that period. In preparing these accounts, the directors are required to:

  • select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;

  • make judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent;

  • prepare the accounts on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the company will continue in business.

The directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the company and enable them to ensure that the accounts comply with the Companies Act 2006. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.

Signed on behalf of the board of directors

............................................................................

Marcel Samuel Boom

Director

Approved by the board on: 19 September 2018

The directors of Queros Capital Partners Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Marcel Boom, Chief Executive Officer

Queros Capital Partners Plc

Office Suite G4,

Bredon House,

321 Tettenhall Road,

Wolverhampton,

West Midlands,

WV6 OJZ

Telephone: +44 1293 401 293

https://www.queroscapitalpartners.com/

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott – Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst – Corporate Broking

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

https://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC

INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 30 JUNE 2018

2,018

£

Turnover

207,260
Administrative expenses(45359)

Operating profit

161,901
Interest receivable and similar income8
Interest payable and similar charges(152,018)

Profit on ordinary activities before taxation

9,891
Tax on profit on ordinary activities(1,879)

Profit for the period

8,012

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 JUNE 2018

2,018

Notes

£

Current assets

Debtors43,701,105
Cash at bank and in hand548,313
4,249,418

Creditors: amounts falling due within one year

5(121,790)

Net current assets

4,127,628

Total assets less current liabilities

4,127,628

Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year

6(4,050,000)

Net assets

77,628

Capital and reserves

Called up share capital50,100
Profit and loss account27,528

Shareholders' funds

77,628

The directors acknowledge their responsibilities for complying with the requirements of the Act with respect to accounting records and the preparation of accounts.

These accounts have been prepared in accordance with the provisions applicable to companies subject to the small companies' regime and in accordance with the provisions of FRS 102 Section 1A - Small Entities.

Approved by the Board on 19 September 2018.

Marcel Samuel Boom

Director

Company Registration No. 09294394

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC

NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS

FOR THE PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 30 JUNE 2018

1   Statutory information

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC is a private company, limited by shares, registered in England and Wales, registration number 09294394. The registered office is 1 - 3 High Street, Tettenhall, Wolverhampton, West Midlands, WV6 8QS, England.

2   Compliance with accounting standards

The accounts have been prepared in accordance with the provisions of FRS 102 Section 1A Small Entities. There were no material departures from that standard.

3   Accounting policies

The principal accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the financial statements are set out below and have been consistently applied within the same accounts.

Basis of preparation

The accounts have been prepared under the historical cost convention as modified by the revaluation of certain fixed assets.

Presentation currency

The accounts are presented in £ sterling.

4

Debtors

2,018

£

Trade debtors                                                                                                                          454,823
Accrued income and prepayments                                             35,198
Other debtors 3,211,084
3,701,105

5

Creditors: amounts falling due within one year

2,018

£

Trade creditors1,199
Taxes and social security44,076
Other creditors74,715
Accruals1,800
121,790

6

Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year

2,018

£

Other creditors4,050,000

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
32
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
23
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
17
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
15
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Curetis Publishes Interim Report for the First Half-Year 2018
2
Singularity Exchange Beta Testing Launches
3
JCET Group Appoints Distinguished Semiconductor Industry Executive Dr. Lee Choon Heung as CEO
4
PLDT, Amdocs sign new agreement to transform PLDT and Smart’s IT infrastructure
5
Hitachi Vantara Wraps Up Hitachi NEXT 2018

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:16
UPDATE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Labaton Sucharow, Counsel to Citron’s Andrew Left, Announces SEC Tesla Update -- TSLA
16:15
Phenom People Awarded Innovator of the Year
16:14
Total Voting Rights
16:12
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. To Contact The Firm
16:11
Net Asset Value(s)
16:10
Nasdaq International Hosts Its Fourth Designation Virtual Investor conference
16:08
Weekly Exercise - Norwegian Stock 97/18
16:05
Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV) per share
16:04
ASM INTERNATIONAL RESPONDS TO MARKET RUMOURS REGARDING INTEREST FOR ITS STAKE IN ASM-PT

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 September 2018 16:35:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-09-28 17:35:58 - 2018-09-28 16:35:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY