Queros Capital Partners Plc - Half-year Report

28 September 2018

Queros Capital Partners PLC

(“Queros” or “the Company”)

Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2018

Queros Capital Partners Plc are delighted to report its unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

The directors present their report and accounts for the period from 1 January 2018 to 30 June 2018.

Principal activity

We are pleased to announce our Fourth-year financial report to our stakeholders for the period 01 January 2018 to 30 June 2018.

Company's principal investment policy is focused in two key investment areas which is short term loan notes to SME’s and real estate in UK and in Europe. The Company also provides consultancy and advisory services to its corporate clients.

Company has a listed Unsecured Bond on the NEX Exchange market (Formerly known as ISDX exchange) for the term of 10 years until the year 2025 at an 8% coupon.

The Company has invested at present in short term loan notes in order to service the coupon and further subscriptions will be invested in other larger property portfolios.

It has identified several investments in real estate sector in UK and investment will be made subject to satisfactory due diligence when further subscriptions will be raised via bond issue.

The Risk relating to the bond issues has been disclosed in the admission document of the company with NEX exchange (Formerly known as ISDX exchange) and is readily available from the website of the company www.queroscapitalpartners.com.

We continue to look and explore new investment opportunities to maximise stakeholders’ interest and developing our existing investments. The Board forecasts to maximise return on the investments in the near future in lieu of financial and political climate around the United Kingdom and Europe.

Our board continues to maintain a high level of corporate governance and places great importance to risk management in selecting investments for the company. We expect our team to act both professionally in their day to day duties.

I wish to take this opportunity to congratulate our team for successfully meeting targets and achieving fruitful results for the company and its stakeholders.

At the end I would be thankful to our loyal stakeholders for their continued support in the past and will welcome the same in the near future.

Directors

The following directors held office during the whole of the period:

Marcel Samuel Boom Christopher Nigel Hutton Yeshpreet Singh

Statement of directors' responsibilities

The directors are responsible for preparing the report and accounts in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

Company law requires the directors to prepare accounts for each financial year. Under company law the directors must not approve the accounts unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company and of the profit or loss of the company for that period. In preparing these accounts, the directors are required to:

select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;

make judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent;

prepare the accounts on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the company will continue in business.

The directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the company and enable them to ensure that the accounts comply with the Companies Act 2006. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.

Signed on behalf of the board of directors

Marcel Samuel Boom