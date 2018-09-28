28/09/2018 17:19:50

HempAmericana Announces Removal of Caveat Emptor Designation at OTCMarkets.com

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC: HMPQ) (“HempAmericana” or the “Company”) is proud to announce the removal of the Caveat Emptor designation at OTCmarkets.com (the “OTC”). The Company has now fully complied with all information requests from the OTC and is no longer subject to the warning label. 

“Now that we have this issue sorted out in a clean and comprehensive manner with the excellent team over at the OTC, we can focus 100% of our attention on navigating the process of initial revenue growth in front of us as we accelerate production into year end,” stated HempAmericana CEO, Salvador Rosillo. 

Management believes the move comes at an auspicious time for the Company, given that shareholders will now be watching the initial stages of HempAmericana’s transition into full commercialization of its investment in plant and logistical positioning in the booming CBD products marketplace. 

Mr. Rosillo continued, “We have fired up the Augusta facility and processing of our in-house inventory stock of 4,000 lbs of premium-grade hemp flower is now underway. On behalf of the entire team at HempAmericana, I would like to express our deepest gratitude to our exceptional stakeholders for their understanding and patience during this period. With production finally underway and the warning label removed from the stock, we look forward to an extremely exciting Q4!” 

About HempAmericana, Inc.

HempAmericana is currently in the rolling paper and CBD oil business using the brand name Weed Got Oil. Search Rolling Thunders hemp papers on YouTube for a product demonstration of the Company's papers. The company owns an extraction machine and now plans to become a leader in the CBD oil market by establishing three laboratories for the extraction and research of the oils contained in the hemp plant. HempAmericana also researches, develops and sells products mad of industrial hemp. See more at https://www.HempAmericana.net

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review Hemp Americana annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state 

Contact:

HempAmericana.net

Salvador Rosillo

HempAmericana, Inc.

Phone: (888) 977-7985

HMPQ LOGO.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
32
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
23
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
17
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
15
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Curetis Publishes Interim Report for the First Half-Year 2018
2
Singularity Exchange Beta Testing Launches
3
JCET Group Appoints Distinguished Semiconductor Industry Executive Dr. Lee Choon Heung as CEO
4
PLDT, Amdocs sign new agreement to transform PLDT and Smart’s IT infrastructure
5
Hitachi Vantara Wraps Up Hitachi NEXT 2018

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:39
Tesla Deadline: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Important Upcoming Deadline in the Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesla, Inc. – Tesla
17:34
Transaction in Own Shares
17:32
Altisource Shareholders Elect New Independent Director
17:31
Meridian Energy Group Contracts with Axens NA for Final Process Designs for Davis Refinery
17:30
Hubwoo :Financial Information for 19 months ending 31st July 2018
17:26
Derivatives: Change of Nordea Bank derivatives due to merger with Nordea Bank Abp (111/18)
17:23
Konecranes Crane Users Conference Demos Cutting-edge Crane Technology
17:22
PURA - Puration Confirms Spinoff Scheduled Next Week and Announces New Target Cannabis Beverage Acquisition
17:22
Freddie Mac Announces New Head of Multifamily Underwriting & Credit

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 September 2018 18:02:29
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-09-28 19:02:29 - 2018-09-28 18:02:29 - 1000 - Website: OKAY