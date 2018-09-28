HempAmericana Announces Removal of Caveat Emptor Designation at OTCMarkets.com

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC: HMPQ) (“HempAmericana” or the “Company”) is proud to announce the removal of the Caveat Emptor designation at OTCmarkets.com (the “OTC”). The Company has now fully complied with all information requests from the OTC and is no longer subject to the warning label.

“Now that we have this issue sorted out in a clean and comprehensive manner with the excellent team over at the OTC, we can focus 100% of our attention on navigating the process of initial revenue growth in front of us as we accelerate production into year end,” stated HempAmericana CEO, Salvador Rosillo.

Management believes the move comes at an auspicious time for the Company, given that shareholders will now be watching the initial stages of HempAmericana’s transition into full commercialization of its investment in plant and logistical positioning in the booming CBD products marketplace.

Mr. Rosillo continued, “We have fired up the Augusta facility and processing of our in-house inventory stock of 4,000 lbs of premium-grade hemp flower is now underway. On behalf of the entire team at HempAmericana, I would like to express our deepest gratitude to our exceptional stakeholders for their understanding and patience during this period. With production finally underway and the warning label removed from the stock, we look forward to an extremely exciting Q4!”

About HempAmericana, Inc. HempAmericana is currently in the rolling paper and CBD oil business using the brand name Weed Got Oil. Search Rolling Thunders hemp papers on YouTube for a product demonstration of the Company's papers. The company owns an extraction machine and now plans to become a leader in the CBD oil market by establishing three laboratories for the extraction and research of the oils contained in the hemp plant. HempAmericana also researches, develops and sells products mad of industrial hemp. See more at https://www.HempAmericana.net .

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review Hemp Americana annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state

Contact:

HempAmericana.net

Salvador Rosillo

HempAmericana, Inc.

Phone: (888) 977-7985