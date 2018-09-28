27/09/2018 23:39:43

Hitachi Vantara Wraps Up Hitachi NEXT 2018

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), concluded its second annual user conference Hitachi NEXT 2018. The conference was held Sept. 25-27, 2018 in San Diego at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront hotel.

With NEXT 2018, Hitachi Vantara reaffirmed its data-driven commitment to helping customers and partners maximize the value of their data through all four main solution areas: infrastructure, IoT, cloud, and big data and analytics. Attendees learned about Hitachi Vantara’s new product updates and experienced high-energy keynotes from best-selling author and top global thinker Malcolm Gladwell, innovation leader and futurethink CEO Lisa Bodell, and numerous Hitachi executives and customers.

In more than 50 breakout and spotlight sessions, attendees learned about products and services from Hitachi Vantara and its partners. Several of the breakout and spotlight sessions were recorded for on-demand viewing. These recordings, along with recordings of General Sessions, will be available at HitachiNEXT.com.

Introducing New Technologies

Attendees got a sneak peek at exciting new technologies in development: new purpose-built FPGAs, which are silicon devices for optimizing performance of massive-scale data lake processing requirements; neural network storage research that introduces unprecedented data management and reduction; a new approach to machine learning model management that accelerates the delivery of new analytic outcomes into applications, chatbots and SaaS services that power today’s business and consumer applications; and an advanced, 3D-motion LiDAR-based analytics platform that captures and analyzes real-time movements of inventories, persons and objects for security enhancement, retail and marketing analysis, warehouse and manufacturing, and care facilities and hospitals.

Hitachi Transformation Awards People’s Choice Winner

NEXT 2018 attendees and the general public were encouraged to vote for their favorite story from the Hitachi Transformation Awards winners. NASA Johnson Space Center, State of Andhra Pradesh and Smart Payments by Nets won awards based on the substantial business outcomes they have achieved through accelerating business transformation, improving user experience, innovating with data and using the internet of things (IoT). The votes were tallied and the People’s Choice Award went to State of Andhra Pradesh Real Time Governance.

State of Andhra Pradesh Real Time Governance

: With a people-first motto, the government of Andhra Pradesh, India strives to provide an agile and efficient public service delivery system benefitting nearly 50 million citizens in a 360-degree life cycle approach through its Real Time Governance (RTG) initiative. With the help of Real Time Governance, Andhra Pradesh can now swiftly resolve citizen grievances and monitor infrastructure projects, incidents, weather and climatic events across the state in real time, leveraging technology services. RTG is able to analyze big data sets gathered from various sources with the help of Hitachi to make insightful decisions that vibrantly transform citizen services. Keeping technology in its mind and citizen centricity in its heart, Real Time Governance is set to revolutionize governance in Andhra Pradesh, catalyzing government operations to create a safer, more efficient and sustainable society.

Additionally, Hitachi Vantara celebrated the winners of the NEXT 2018 Partner Awards. The five award winners were selected from over 25 nominations. These partners were acknowledged for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions in four categories based on Hitachi Vantara technologies:

Best Collaboration/Teamwork

  • IT Novum for BVA

  • HCL

Excellence in IoT

  • Consiliant Technologies for City of Las Vegas, City of Dublin and Yale New Haven Health

Most Innovative Solution

Enterprise Transformation

Hitachi Vantara would like to thank the sponsors of NEXT 2018:

  • Diamond: Intel

  • Platinum: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Arrow Electronics, DXC Technology, Google Cloud and VMware

  • Gold: Atos, Cisco and Veritas

  • Silver: Aptare, Broadcom, Commvault, Extreme Networks, Flexential, RedHat, SUSE, Tech Data, Verizon, Virtual Instruments and Xorux

  • Virtual: Cognizant, Juniper Networks and Mesosphere

Announcing Hitachi NEXT 2019

Don’t miss your chance to attend next year’s event! Hitachi NEXT 2019 will be held Oct. 8-10, 2019 in Las Vegas. Check back here for details as they become available.

    • About Hitachi NEXT 2018

    NEXT 2018 is the premier event for the digital revolution. It’s for data-driven innovators who lead transformation in their industry. They lead with clear insights drawn from their own data to make the right decisions for the best results. Data changes the way the world works, advancing business and even society itself. There can never be too much data and it can never come too quickly if organizations manage, govern, mobilize and analyze it effectively. At NEXT 2018, leaders see what’s next for their data in IT, operational technology and the internet of things, from Hitachi and our many partners. They bring back insights and strategies they can use right away to transform their businesses and build them for tomorrow. At NEXT 2018, we change the way the world works. NEXT 2018 is held September 25-27 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in San Diego, California. For more information and to register, please visit HitachiNEXT.com.

    About Hitachi Vantara

    Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., helps data-driven leaders find and use the value in their data to innovate intelligently and reach outcomes that matter for business and society. We combine technology, intellectual property and industry knowledge to deliver data-managing solutions that help enterprises improve their customers’ experiences, develop new revenue streams, and lower the costs of business. Only Hitachi Vantara elevates your innovation advantage by combining deep information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and domain expertise. We work with organizations everywhere to drive data to meaningful outcomes. Visit us at www.HitachiVantara.com.

    About Hitachi, Ltd.

    Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society’s challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled 9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

    HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks and company names are properties of their respective owners.

