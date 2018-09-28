Hoylu AB: UNITED STATES AIR FORCE SELECTS HOYLU FOR COLLABORATION AND INNOVATION SOLUTIONS

Malmo, Sweden, September 28, 2018 - Hoylu, a leading enterprise collaboration company announced today that the United States Air Force has selected Hoylu Software and multiple large format HoyluWall systems as a digital workspace tool for workspace innovation and collaboration. Hoylu software will be used at multiple sites to create joined environments within the division. The order will be delivered in Q4 2018 and represents a deal value of SEK 3,670,000 in product and software revenue.

The Air Force will use the system for training and education purposes, with the ability to connect users together and collaborate in real-time. The order represents a growing market for Hoylu software and services within the government sector. It is expected that Hoylu's solutions will continue to expand within this industry as innovative collaboration solutions are in demand.

Hoylu's solutions and software offer new and exciting ways to learn and collaborate smarter, faster and more efficiently. Create connected workspaces that include engineering plans, design reviews, and analyze large data sets on large scale HoyluWalls or any device you choose. Hoylu Suite is designed to make digital work simple, seamless and hassle free.

For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

Hoylu AB

Hoylu delivers innovative enterprise solutions to allow global teams to collaboratively plan, create and share information that enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. The Hoylu Suite delivers a comprehensive set of personalized connected workspaces to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more. For more information: www.hoylu.com or visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550

