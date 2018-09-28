28/09/2018 07:30:08

Hoylu AB: UNITED STATES AIR FORCE SELECTS HOYLU FOR COLLABORATION AND INNOVATION SOLUTIONS

Related content
27 Sep - 
Hoylu AB: HOYLU RECIEVES ADDITIONAL ORDER
26 Sep - 
Hoylu AB: UNITED STATES ARMY SELECTS HOYLU FOR DIGITAL ..
14 Sep - 
Hoylu AB: HOYLU HIRES NEW CTO, SATOSHI NAKAJIMA AND ANN..
Related debate
09:00 - 
10 kr. idag...
08:57 - 
den kommer til at stige rigtig højt idag, de har jo fåe..
08:50 - 
Hoylu AB: UNITED STATES AIR FORCE SELECTS HOYLU FOR COL..

Malmo, Sweden, September 28, 2018 - Hoylu, a leading enterprise collaboration company announced today that the United States Air Force has selected Hoylu Software and multiple large format HoyluWall systems as a digital workspace tool for workspace innovation and collaboration. Hoylu software will be used at multiple sites to create joined environments within the division. The order will be delivered in Q4 2018 and represents a deal value of SEK 3,670,000 in product and software revenue.

The Air Force will use the system for training and education purposes, with the ability to connect users together and collaborate in real-time. The order represents a growing market for Hoylu software and services within the government sector. It is expected that Hoylu's solutions will continue to expand within this industry as innovative collaboration solutions are in demand.

Hoylu's solutions and software offer new and exciting ways to learn and collaborate smarter, faster and more efficiently. Create connected workspaces that include engineering plans, design reviews, and analyze large data sets on large scale HoyluWalls or any device you choose. Hoylu Suite is designed to make digital work simple, seamless and hassle free.

For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

Hoylu AB

Hoylu delivers innovative enterprise solutions to allow global teams to collaboratively plan, create and share information that enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. The Hoylu Suite delivers a comprehensive set of personalized connected workspaces to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more. For more information: www.hoylu.com  or visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550

Publication

This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (8:30) CEST on September 28, 2018.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Hoylu AB via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

07:30 HOYLU
Hoylu AB: UNITED STATES AIR FORCE SELECTS HOYLU FOR COLLABORATION AND INNOVATION SOLUTIONS
27 Sep HOYLU
Hoylu AB: HOYLU RECIEVES ADDITIONAL ORDER
26 Sep HOYLU
Hoylu AB: UNITED STATES ARMY SELECTS HOYLU FOR DIGITAL COLLABORATION SOLUTIONS
14 Sep HOYLU
Hoylu AB: HOYLU HIRES NEW CTO, SATOSHI NAKAJIMA AND ANNOUNCES EXPANSION INTO JAPAN
20 Aug HOYLU
Hoylu AB: HOYLU AND ED CORP SIGN RESELLER PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT
10 Aug HOYLU
HOYLU RECEIVES ADDITIONAL ORDERS
10 Aug HOYLU
Hoylu AB publishes the First Half Year 2018 Interim Report
20 Jul HOYLU
Hoylu AB: HOYLU AND DIVERSIFIED SIGN RESELLER PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT
29 May HOYLU
Hoylu AB: The Board of Hoylu AB (publ) intends to undertake a directed issue of convertible debt amounting to 15.25 MSEK
23 May HOYLU
Hoylu AB: Hoylu CEO increases ownership

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Singularity Exchange Beta Testing Launches
2
VBI Vaccines to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference
3
Hitachi Vantara Wraps Up Hitachi NEXT 2018
4
IMV Provides Update on Progress of its DPX-RSV Program
5
PLDT, Amdocs sign new agreement to transform PLDT and Smart’s IT infrastructure

Related stock quotes

Hoylu AB 4.375 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

07:30
Hoylu AB: UNITED STATES AIR FORCE SELECTS HOYLU FOR COLLABORATION AND INNOVATION SOLUTIONS
07:30
VELCAN HOLDINGS: HALF YEARLY RESULTS TO BE PUBLISHED ON 30th OCTOBER 2018
07:17
Net Asset Value(s)
07:15
Onex Takes SIG Combibloc Public
07:10
LVMH - Notice to the holders of $750 million cash-settled synthetic convertible bonds due 2021 (ISIN code FR0013113073) (the « Bonds »)
07:09
Annual Financial Report
07:01
Nexstim Plc supports 10th International Symposium on Navigated Brain Stimulation in Neurosurgery and Neuromodulation
06:32
Elixinol Global raises A$40m to accelerate international growth
06:30
BUREAU VERITAS successfully issued a EUR 500 million non-rated new bond issue maturity January 2025

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 September 2018 08:08:46
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-09-28 09:08:46 - 2018-09-28 08:08:46 - 1000 - Website: OKAY