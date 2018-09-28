28/09/2018 15:57:00

Issue of Equity

Related content
11:53 - 
Net Asset Value(s)
27 Sep - 
Net Asset Value(s)
26 Sep - 
Issue of Equity

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, September 28

Capital Gearing Trust plc

To:                   PR Newswire

From:              Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:                  213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:               28 September 2018

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 28 September 2018 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 11,000 Ordinary Shares of 25p from its block listing facility at a price of 4,093 pence per share.

The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 6,542,014 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury.  Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 6,542,014.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Steven

Cowie

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 538 6604

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:57 E:CGT
Issue of Equity
11:53 E:CGT
Net Asset Value(s)
27 Sep E:CGT
Net Asset Value(s)
26 Sep E:CGT
Issue of Equity
26 Sep E:CGT
Net Asset Value(s)
25 Sep E:CGT
Issue of Equity
25 Sep E:CGT
Net Asset Value(s)
24 Sep E:CGT
Issue of Equity
24 Sep E:CGT
Net Asset Value(s)
21 Sep E:CGT
Issue of Equity

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Curetis Publishes Interim Report for the First Half-Year 2018
2
Singularity Exchange Beta Testing Launches
3
JCET Group Appoints Distinguished Semiconductor Industry Executive Dr. Lee Choon Heung as CEO
4
PLDT, Amdocs sign new agreement to transform PLDT and Smart’s IT infrastructure
5
Hitachi Vantara Wraps Up Hitachi NEXT 2018

Related stock quotes

Capital Gearing Trust PL.. 4,095.60 -0.2% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:16
UPDATE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Labaton Sucharow, Counsel to Citron’s Andrew Left, Announces SEC Tesla Update -- TSLA
16:15
Phenom People Awarded Innovator of the Year
16:14
Total Voting Rights
16:12
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. To Contact The Firm
16:11
Net Asset Value(s)
16:10
Nasdaq International Hosts Its Fourth Designation Virtual Investor conference
16:08
Weekly Exercise - Norwegian Stock 97/18
16:05
Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV) per share
16:04
ASM INTERNATIONAL RESPONDS TO MARKET RUMOURS REGARDING INTEREST FOR ITS STAKE IN ASM-PT

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 September 2018 16:35:55
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-09-28 17:35:55 - 2018-09-28 16:35:55 - 1000 - Website: OKAY