28/09/2018 16:00:00

Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Solar LED Fixture

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a leader in industrial lighting and power systems, released an explosion proof, solar-powered LED light for remote areas, combustible environments and standalone applications where connection to external power is either impractical or unavailable. This unit features a 150-watt Class I, Division 2 solar panel and four 12V AC 18aH sealed lead acid batteries to power the 28-watt LED light, and includes an 80 foot 10/2 SOOW cord that provides flexible positioning of the panel where the most ambient light is available.

The HAL-48-1L-LV-SOL-20C-C1D2-20C-12HR is a powerful, remote-location lighting solution equipped with a 28-watt solar powered LED lamp. The lamp offers 3,500 lumens and is protected by an aluminum framed heat and shatter resistant acrylic lens with a corrosion resistant heavy gauge aluminum reflector coated in a high gloss reflective finish. The housing is constructed of copper-free aluminum alloy. This solar powered, single-lamp fixture carries a T4A temperature rating and is U.L. 595 and UL 1598A Marine Type approved for use in marine environments.

A cutting-edge 150-watt Class I, Division 2 rated solar panel charges four, 12V 18aH sealed lead acid batteries. This panel operates on 12V and features a Class C application class that offers a 20A maximum fuse rating. This solar panel is IEC and UL certified and designed to withstand rugged outdoor usage. The anodized aluminum frame provides sturdiness and a white polyester back over offers insulation. The front cover is constructed of high transmission glass for additional protection.

The solar powered lighting system provides 12 hours of continuous runtime when the battery is fully charged, with 1 full day of backup during low or no sun exposure. Charging time for the battery bank is just 5 hours when exposed to direct sunlight. The power cell components are located inside of a J-type junction box with accessible terminals and the battery pack is located within the solar panel, not the lamp. The control box is equipped with either a day/night sensor and motion sensor or with an on/off switch.

This fixture ships with 80 feet of 10/2 SOOW cord that connects the light fixture to the solar panel. Custom lengths are available by request.

“This solar powered LED lamp is great for remote locations like oil drilling rigs, refineries, and marine and salt water environments,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “It offers up to 12 hours of powerful energy efficient illumination powered by a compact solar panel, and even holds a full day of backup charge.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

HAL-48-1L-LV-SOL-20C-C1D2-20C-12HR Spec Sheet

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2d8b72f-726e-4df6-9b56-7023259d23a1

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
32
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
23
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
17
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
15
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Curetis Publishes Interim Report for the First Half-Year 2018
2
Singularity Exchange Beta Testing Launches
3
JCET Group Appoints Distinguished Semiconductor Industry Executive Dr. Lee Choon Heung as CEO
4
PLDT, Amdocs sign new agreement to transform PLDT and Smart’s IT infrastructure
5
Hitachi Vantara Wraps Up Hitachi NEXT 2018

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:16
UPDATE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Labaton Sucharow, Counsel to Citron’s Andrew Left, Announces SEC Tesla Update -- TSLA
16:15
Phenom People Awarded Innovator of the Year
16:14
Total Voting Rights
16:12
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. To Contact The Firm
16:11
Net Asset Value(s)
16:10
Nasdaq International Hosts Its Fourth Designation Virtual Investor conference
16:08
Weekly Exercise - Norwegian Stock 97/18
16:05
Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV) per share
16:04
ASM INTERNATIONAL RESPONDS TO MARKET RUMOURS REGARDING INTEREST FOR ITS STAKE IN ASM-PT

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 September 2018 16:35:51
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-09-28 17:35:51 - 2018-09-28 16:35:51 - 1000 - Website: OKAY