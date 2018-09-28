Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Solar LED Fixture

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a leader in industrial lighting and power systems, released an explosion proof, solar-powered LED light for remote areas, combustible environments and standalone applications where connection to external power is either impractical or unavailable. This unit features a 150-watt Class I, Division 2 solar panel and four 12V AC 18aH sealed lead acid batteries to power the 28-watt LED light, and includes an 80 foot 10/2 SOOW cord that provides flexible positioning of the panel where the most ambient light is available.

The HAL-48-1L-LV-SOL-20C-C1D2-20C-12HR is a powerful, remote-location lighting solution equipped with a 28-watt solar powered LED lamp. The lamp offers 3,500 lumens and is protected by an aluminum framed heat and shatter resistant acrylic lens with a corrosion resistant heavy gauge aluminum reflector coated in a high gloss reflective finish. The housing is constructed of copper-free aluminum alloy. This solar powered, single-lamp fixture carries a T4A temperature rating and is U.L. 595 and UL 1598A Marine Type approved for use in marine environments.

A cutting-edge 150-watt Class I, Division 2 rated solar panel charges four, 12V 18aH sealed lead acid batteries. This panel operates on 12V and features a Class C application class that offers a 20A maximum fuse rating. This solar panel is IEC and UL certified and designed to withstand rugged outdoor usage. The anodized aluminum frame provides sturdiness and a white polyester back over offers insulation. The front cover is constructed of high transmission glass for additional protection.

The solar powered lighting system provides 12 hours of continuous runtime when the battery is fully charged, with 1 full day of backup during low or no sun exposure. Charging time for the battery bank is just 5 hours when exposed to direct sunlight. The power cell components are located inside of a J-type junction box with accessible terminals and the battery pack is located within the solar panel, not the lamp. The control box is equipped with either a day/night sensor and motion sensor or with an on/off switch.

This fixture ships with 80 feet of 10/2 SOOW cord that connects the light fixture to the solar panel. Custom lengths are available by request.

“This solar powered LED lamp is great for remote locations like oil drilling rigs, refineries, and marine and salt water environments,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “It offers up to 12 hours of powerful energy efficient illumination powered by a compact solar panel, and even holds a full day of backup charge.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

HAL-48-1L-LV-SOL-20C-C1D2-20C-12HR Spec Sheet

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2d8b72f-726e-4df6-9b56-7023259d23a1