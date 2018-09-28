Larson Electronics LLC Releases Permanent Mount LED Strobe Light with 18 LEDs

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a leading industrial lighting company, has announced the release of a permanent mount LED beacon that is both waterproof and shock-resistant, and offers 360 degrees of visibility. This strobe light features a triple strobe light pattern and 18 LED bulbs providing a total of 252 lumens, and operates on 120-277V AC.

The Larson Electronics LEDB-4-1227 is a

compact LED beacon that produces 360° of illumination. This unit contains 3 modules, each containing 6 LEDs, that are specially mounted within a clear Fresnel lens. This configuration produces a full 360 degrees of signal radiation. The LED is offered in white, blue, green, amber or red, allowing users to choose the appropriate color for their operation. A special triple flash makes this beacon perfect for work, industrial, utility and security applications that need an efficient and noticeable notification light.

This compact unit is powered via a 120-277V AC VAC power source and includes a step down transformer allowing users to power the 12VDC device in high-voltage locations. 16 feet of cable is included with the beacon, equipped with the customer’s choice of connector. This waterproof and shock-resistant beacon is constructed of cast aluminum and has an unbreakable polycarbonate lens that is resistant to vibration and impact.

"This strobing LED is compact, rugged and features a triple flash pattern,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics. "The triple flash design makes the beacon a good option for notification systems and security because it is more noticeable than standard flash configurations."

Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

