Meridian Energy Group Contracts with Axens NA for Final Process Designs for Davis Refinery

BELFIELD, N.D., Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Energy Group Inc. has selected Axens as the technology provider for the final stages of basic engineering design for its 49,500 BPD Davis refining complex being constructed in Billings County, North Dakota. The project will utilize Axens’ suite of clean fuels technologies to refine local Bakken tight oil and produce ultra-low sulfur transportation fuels while minimizing energy consumption and environmental footprint. The latest design efforts include Axens’ Octanizing® (CCR reforming) and HyKTM (VGO Hydrocracking) units, respectively, for the production of high-octane gasoline and ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD).

These units will complete the previously designed Axens’ Prime-DTM (Diesel hydrotreating), Benfree® (Benzene reduction), and Naphtha Hydrotreating units. Co-processing of locally sourced vegetable oils in the Prime-DTM unit will enable the refinery to meet Renewable Fuels Standards (RFS) and to reduce the Meridian Energy Group carbon footprint. Both teams paid special attention to energy efficiency and environmental impacts by optimizing process heat integration and conducting process heater emission reduction studies utilizing Axens’ expertise. Axens NA, a subsidiary of Axens, is excited to continue its partnership with Meridian Energy Group, as they construct the first new refinery built in the US in over 30 years.

About Axens

Axens (www.axens.net) is a group ideally positioned to cover the entire value chain, from feasibility study to unit start-up and follow-up throughout the entire unit cycle life. Axens provides a complete range of solutions including: technologies, equipment, furnaces, modular units, catalysts, adsorbents and services for the conversion of oil and biomass to cleaner fuels as well as production and purification of major petrochemical intermediates. The offer covers all of natural gas' treatment and conversion options. This unique range of solutions ensures the highest level of performance with a reduced environmental footprint. Axens global offer is based on: highly trained human resources, modern production facilities and an extended global network for industrial, technical supports & commercial services.

About Meridian Energy Group, Inc.

The Mission of Meridian Energy Group, Inc. is to provide long-term shareholder value through the development and operation of the cleanest, most efficient and environmentally-compliant crude oil refineries in the world, benefiting the community and its investors. Established in 2013, Meridian is led by industry experts with a combined 500 years of world-class expertise in energy & hydrocarbon processing, project development, finance, and large capital project management. Meridian Energy Group, Inc. current headquarters is in Belfield, ND.

