Methanex Corporation Appoints James Bertram to Its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) is pleased to announce the appointment of James Bertram to its Board of Directors effective October 1, 2018.

Mr. Bertram served as the Chief Executive Officer of Keyera Corporation, one of the largest independent midstream energy companies in Canada, from its inception in 1998 until 2014 and is currently the Chair of the Board for that company. Prior to working at Keyera, Mr. Bertram held senior marketing roles with other energy companies: Gulf Canada and Amerada Hess Canada (now Hess Corporation). Mr. Bertram holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary and also serves as a director of Emera Inc.

John Floren, President and CEO of Methanex, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Jim to Methanex’s Board. He brings to Methanex a wealth of senior management experience in both the North American and global energy markets. His experience as a former CEO of a public company is a significant asset and will complement our current Board’s skills and experience.”

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com .

