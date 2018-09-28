28/09/2018 01:15:30

MGT Capital Investigation: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of MGT Capital Investments, Inc.- MGTI

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (“MGT” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: MGTI) resulting from allegations that MGT and/or its executives may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

If you purchased MGT securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit MGT Shareholder Investigation or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

On September 7, 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filed a lawsuit against a former officer of MGT as well as other individuals and corporations, alleging violations of the federal securities laws. The SEC complaint alleges that defendants were participants in “highly profitable ‘pump-and-dump’ schemes...from 2013 through 2018” in the stock of three public companies, including MGT. The SEC complaint further alleges that the schemes “enrich[ed] Defendants by millions of dollars, [and] left retail investors holding virtually worthless shares.”

On this news, MGT stock fell $0.195 per share, or over 33%, over the next two trading days to close at $0.395 per share on September 10, 2018, damaging investors.

If you purchased MGT securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/mgt-capital-investments-inc-mgti-lawsuit-class-action-fraud-stock-85/ or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2018 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

