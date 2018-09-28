28/09/2018 17:16:55

Multiple Land Parcels Available in Arkansas on AuctionDeals.com

Related content
19 Sep - 
Land Parcel and Building for Sale Online
18 Sep - 
A Drive Back in Time
27 Aug - 
Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biophar..

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thirteen Oaks Inc., whose slogan is “Affordable Land in Beautiful Places,” is conducting several auctions for land parcels in Arkansas on the online surplus auction website auctiondeals.com. Bidding is open to the public and bid amounts vary with each auction.

There are currently several properties listed that will close in the first week of October but buyers will have even more opportunities in the future.  J.Z. Angel, CEO of Thirteen Oaks, says, “We have many more properties that will be coming up for auction soon. There could be several new properties listed every week. We have properties in AR, TN, AL, KY, and GA that we will be selling.”

Available for purchase are the following properties:

A beautiful piece of waterfront land located at 1006 Dogwood Dr., in the small historic town of Cave City, AR. The land parcel is 100' x 150', or approximately .34 acre, and is partly cleared with several hardwood shade trees. There is no requirement to build on the property. This property supplies the owner with gorgeous views of the water and surrounding areas.  Further details are available on the auction listing until the auction end date of October 1, 2018. 

A 9.42 acre parcel of land is located in Cherokee Village, AR, with dimensions of approximately 783.312' on Tonganoxie Rd; 544.511' on Pottawattamie Dr; and 1,161.910' on the greenbelt, totaling 9.42 acres. It has paved road frontage on two sides and backs up to dedicated greenbelts on two sides at the rear of the property. Cherokee Village is a great, fun-filled community of about 5,000 residents with amenities such as seven lakes, a marina, an airport, and numerous outdoor activities to enjoy. Further details are available on the auction listing until the auction end date of October 2, 2018.

Also, in Cherokee Village, AR is a lot located at 7 Osceola St., also known as Buffalo Run. The land on Osceola St. (Buffalo Run) is at the eastern edge of the Cherokee Village Resort and is granted police and fire protection from the Cherokee Village Resort, with none of the fees associated with the resort. Seller lists location as an ideal spot for a tiny house. Additional details including utility and tax information can be found on the auction listing until the auction end date of October 3, 2018.

A .75 acre parcel of land is located on Robin St. in the prestigious Park Avenue area of downtown Hot Springs, AR.  This wooded land parcel is in a residential area with established homes, beautiful trees and greenery throughout. Further details are available on the auction page until the auction end date of October 4, 2018.

A .3 acre parcel of land is located on Main St. and Chaffin Alley, in Hughes, AR. The property consists of land which fronts Main St. and backs up to Chaffin Alley, with a Mobile Home on both frontage streets. The 1714 Main St. Mobile Home is 14' x 80', and the 135 Chaffin Alley Mobile Home is 14' x 70', according to the County Tax Assessor's website. The land is level and has frontage on two streets, with a driveway to one Mobile Home from each street. More details are available on the auction page until the auction end date of October 5, 2018.

A .26 acre parcel of land is a large buildable parcel located at 936 J St. in desirable Wynne, AR. This is a corner lot, surrounded to the south by established residences and to the north by farmland. The lot measures approximately 75' x 125' according to the plat. The County website shows it as .2565 acre. The lot is cleared and level. Modular or mobile homes are allowed in this subdivision. Further details are available on the auction page until the auction end date of October 8, 2018.  

To view Thirteen Oaks’ ongoing auctions, go to auctiondeals.com/Thirteenoaks.

If you would like to place a bid on any of these properties, you must be a registered bidder on AuctionDeals.com. Bidder registration is easy and free and can be completed on the AuctionDeals bidder registration page.

About AuctionDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.

AuctionDeals is a marketplace of Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 11,000 sellers worldwide. With over $7 billion in completed transactions, and over three million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com.

Media Contact:

  
Angela JonesJ.Z. Angel
AuctionDealsThirteen Oaks, Inc.
334-301-7823(615) 395-5709

ajones@auctiondeals.com

landbyangel@yahoo.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df06a62c-c66c-4d57-bf07-c232f1c23413

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:16 LQDT
Multiple Land Parcels Available in Arkansas on AuctionDeals.com
19 Sep LQDT
Land Parcel and Building for Sale Online
18 Sep LQDT
A Drive Back in Time
27 Aug LQDT
Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid
22 Aug LQDT
Liquidity Services Announces the Online Auction of Richmond Film Services’ Professional Audio Equipment Fleet
03 Aug LQDT
TVA Conducts Steam Warehouse Liquidation Sale via Online Auction
02 Aug LQDT
Liquidity Services Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results
25 Jul LQDT
Liquidity Services Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call
19 Jul LQDT
Liquidity Services Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)
10 Jul LQDT
Liquidity Services Acquires Machinio, a Leading Global Platform for Used Equipment Listings

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Curetis Publishes Interim Report for the First Half-Year 2018
2
Singularity Exchange Beta Testing Launches
3
JCET Group Appoints Distinguished Semiconductor Industry Executive Dr. Lee Choon Heung as CEO
4
PLDT, Amdocs sign new agreement to transform PLDT and Smart’s IT infrastructure
5
Hitachi Vantara Wraps Up Hitachi NEXT 2018

Related stock quotes

Liquidity Services Inc 6.350 -0.8% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:39
Tesla Deadline: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Important Upcoming Deadline in the Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesla, Inc. – Tesla
17:34
Transaction in Own Shares
17:32
Altisource Shareholders Elect New Independent Director
17:31
Meridian Energy Group Contracts with Axens NA for Final Process Designs for Davis Refinery
17:30
Hubwoo :Financial Information for 19 months ending 31st July 2018
17:26
Derivatives: Change of Nordea Bank derivatives due to merger with Nordea Bank Abp (111/18)
17:23
Konecranes Crane Users Conference Demos Cutting-edge Crane Technology
17:22
PURA - Puration Confirms Spinoff Scheduled Next Week and Announces New Target Cannabis Beverage Acquisition
17:22
Freddie Mac Announces New Head of Multifamily Underwriting & Credit

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 September 2018 18:02:22
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-09-28 19:02:22 - 2018-09-28 18:02:22 - 1000 - Website: OKAY