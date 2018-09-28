Multiple Land Parcels Available in Arkansas on AuctionDeals.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thirteen Oaks Inc., whose slogan is “Affordable Land in Beautiful Places,” is conducting several auctions for land parcels in Arkansas on the online surplus auction website auctiondeals.com . Bidding is open to the public and bid amounts vary with each auction.

There are currently several properties listed that will close in the first week of October but buyers will have even more opportunities in the future. J.Z. Angel, CEO of Thirteen Oaks, says, “We have many more properties that will be coming up for auction soon. There could be several new properties listed every week. We have properties in AR, TN, AL, KY, and GA that we will be selling.”

Available for purchase are the following properties:

A beautiful piece of waterfront land located at 1006 Dogwood Dr., in the small historic town of Cave City, AR. The land parcel is 100' x 150', or approximately .34 acre, and is partly cleared with several hardwood shade trees. There is no requirement to build on the property. This property supplies the owner with gorgeous views of the water and surrounding areas. Further details are available on the auction listing until the auction end date of October 1, 2018.

A 9.42 acre parcel of land is located in Cherokee Village, AR, with dimensions of approximately 783.312' on Tonganoxie Rd; 544.511' on Pottawattamie Dr; and 1,161.910' on the greenbelt, totaling 9.42 acres. It has paved road frontage on two sides and backs up to dedicated greenbelts on two sides at the rear of the property. Cherokee Village is a great, fun-filled community of about 5,000 residents with amenities such as seven lakes, a marina, an airport, and numerous outdoor activities to enjoy. Further details are available on the auction listing until the auction end date of October 2, 2018.

Also, in Cherokee Village, AR is a lot located at 7 Osceola St., also known as Buffalo Run. The land on Osceola St. (Buffalo Run) is at the eastern edge of the Cherokee Village Resort and is granted police and fire protection from the Cherokee Village Resort, with none of the fees associated with the resort. Seller lists location as an ideal spot for a tiny house. Additional details including utility and tax information can be found on the auction listing until the auction end date of October 3, 2018.

A .75 acre parcel of land is located on Robin St. in the prestigious Park Avenue area of downtown Hot Springs, AR. This wooded land parcel is in a residential area with established homes, beautiful trees and greenery throughout. Further details are available on the auction page until the auction end date of October 4, 2018.

A .3 acre parcel of land is located on Main St. and Chaffin Alley, in Hughes, AR. The property consists of land which fronts Main St. and backs up to Chaffin Alley, with a Mobile Home on both frontage streets. The 1714 Main St. Mobile Home is 14' x 80', and the 135 Chaffin Alley Mobile Home is 14' x 70', according to the County Tax Assessor's website. The land is level and has frontage on two streets, with a driveway to one Mobile Home from each street. More details are available on the auction page until the auction end date of October 5, 2018.

A .26 acre parcel of land is a large buildable parcel located at 936 J St. in desirable Wynne, AR. This is a corner lot, surrounded to the south by established residences and to the north by farmland. The lot measures approximately 75' x 125' according to the plat. The County website shows it as .2565 acre. The lot is cleared and level. Modular or mobile homes are allowed in this subdivision. Further details are available on the auction page until the auction end date of October 8, 2018.

To view Thirteen Oaks’ ongoing auctions, go to auctiondeals.com/Thirteenoaks .

If you would like to place a bid on any of these properties, you must be a registered bidder on AuctionDeals.com. Bidder registration is easy and free and can be completed on the AuctionDeals bidder registration page .

