28/09/2018 14:00:00

Native American Energy Group Offers Stakeholders Ability To Communicate Via Interactive Web Content

FRESH MEADOWS, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Native American Energy Group, Inc. (formerly OTC-PINK:NAGP) (the "Company"), an active Delaware corporation and independent energy resource development and management company specializing in oil, natural gas, and alternative energy systems, recently effected changes to its website - Investor Relations Section, offering stockholders and stakeholders, alike, a means to communicate with management in order to facilitate the Company’s evaluation of a potential share repurchase program. The Company website now includes an Interactive Preliminary Informational Survey & Contact Form for this purpose that can be submitted electronically by interested parties.

Other Matters Concerning the Website

In line with our commitment to keep our stockholders informed, Communications Director, Richard Ross, would like to inform its current stockholders as well as parties doing analysis on the Company that we will experience interruptions in service regarding the viewing availability of the website. We wish to inform those interested parties that the Company is currently making changes and updates to the website that will cause random interruptions to the available viewing for periods of 24 to 48 hours at a time.

We intend to keep our stockholders informed via official press releases and Stockholder Letters posted on our website: www.nativeamericanenergy.com and/or pre-scheduled conference calls with our stockholders.

For additional information and updates, please visit the sub-links under our Investor Relations page on our website.

Forward Looking Information:

Other than statements of historical fact, this release may contain descriptions of the Company's expectations regarding future business activities. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations which may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. A number of these risks and other factors that might cause differences, some of which could be material, along with additional discussion of forward-looking statements, have been set forth in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission during its tenure as a public company since February 2005 and a SEC Registered and Reporting company from August 2010 until September 2017.

Contact Information:

Richard Ross

Chief Communications Officer

Native American Energy Group, Inc.

+1 (718) 408-2323

