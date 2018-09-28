28/09/2018 09:02:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco S&P 500 QVM UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 27

Funds      Date       Ticker   ISIN code    Shares in  Currency Net Asset     NAV/per
                      Symbol                Issue               Value         share
                                                                              Base
Invesco S& 27.09.2018 PQVM     IE00BDZCKK11 400,001    USD      12,820,660    32.05157
P 500 QVM
UCITS ETF

