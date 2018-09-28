28/09/2018 19:00:00

Network-1 Receives Another New Patent from U.S. Patent Office Expanding Its M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: NTIP), a company engaged in the development, licensing and protection of intellectual property, announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 10,084,768 (“Embedded universal integrated circuit card supporting two-factor authentication”). The claims in the newly issued patent are generally directed towards methods of updating profiles on embedded universal integrated circuit cards (eUICC or embedded sim cards).

The newly issued ‘768 patent arises from a patent application contained in the M2M/IoT patent portfolio acquired by Network-1 in December 2017 (the “Nix Portfolio”). The Nix Portfolio relates to, among other things, the enabling technology for authenticating and using embedded SIM cards in next generation IoT, Machine-to-Machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets and computers as well as automobiles and drones. With this latest issuance, the Nix Portfolio now includes eighteen (18) issued U.S. patents and seven (7) pending U.S. patent applications, plus seven (7) additional pending non-U.S. patent applications. Network-1 anticipates further issuances of additional claims for the Nix Portfolio.

ABOUT NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, licensing and protection of its intellectual property and proprietary technologies. Network-1 works with inventors and patent owners to assist in the development and monetization of their patented technologies. Network-1 currently owns sixty-one (61) patents covering various telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content. Network-1’s current strategy includes continuing to pursue licensing opportunities for its Remote Power Patent and its efforts to monetize three patent portfolios (the Cox, Mirror Worlds and M2M/IoT Patent Portfolios). Network-1’s acquisition strategy is to focus on acquiring high quality patents which management believes have the potential to generate significant licensing opportunities as Network-1 has achieved with respect to its Remote Power Patent and Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio. Network-1’s Remote Power Patent has generated licensing revenue in excess of $141,000,000 from May 2007 through June 30, 2018. Network-1 has achieved licensing and other revenue of $47,150,000 through June 30, 2018 with respect to its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements address future events and conditions concerning Network-1’s business plans. Such statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties as disclosed in the Network-1’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, among others, the continued material adverse effect on Network-1’s business, results of operation and cash-flow if the HP Jury Verdict finding of non-infringement is not reversed by the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals, the risk that Network-1 will not continue to receive material royalty revenue from licensees of its Remote Power Patent, the uncertainty of Network-1’s revenue stream, the ability of Network-1 to successfully execute its strategy to acquire high quality patents with significant licensing opportunities, Network-1's ability to achieve revenue and profits from its Cox Patent Portfolio, its M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio and additional revenue and profit from its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio as well as intellectual property it may acquire in the future, the ability of Network-1 to enter into additional license agreements, uncertainty as to whether cash dividends will continue be paid, the uncertainty of patent litigation and proceedings at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the difficulty in Network-1 verifying royalty amounts owed to it by its licensees, Network-1's ability to enter into strategic relationships with third parties to license or otherwise monetize their intellectual property, the risk in the future of Network-1 being classified as a Personal Holding Company, future economic conditions and technology changes and legislative, regulatory and competitive developments. Except as otherwise required to be disclosed in periodic reports, Network-1 expressly disclaims any future obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein.

Corey M. Horowitz, Chairman and CEO

Network-1 Technologies, Inc.

(212) 829-5770 

Network 1.jpg

