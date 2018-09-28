28/09/2018 22:35:15

"NEW TO THE STREET" & "Exploring the Block" Announce Their Upcoming TV Shows on the FOX Business Network -- September 29, 2018, at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT

Broadcasting Nationwide, FOX Business Network Brings Viewing Access up to 95 million homes

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works Corp. announces the upcoming airings of its TV show "NEW TO THE STREET," on September 29, 2018 at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT, featuring SanSal Wellness Holdings Inc. (OTCQB:SSWH), Solar Integrated Roofing, Inc. (OTCPINK: SIRC), GreenBox POS (OTCPINK:GRBX). And, “Exploring the Block” announces its TV segment with hosts James Sowers and Chris Bukowski featuring MTC Docademic.

“‘NEW TO THE STREET’ is excited to feature SanSal Wellness in this month’s broadcast. SanSal Wellness Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:SSWH) delivers organic cannabinoid, rich hemp products, from farm to market, ensuring the highest quality to its consumers," states Vince Caruso, President of FMW Media Works Corp.  

“We at SanSal Wellness Holdings and Veritas Farms™ look forward to appearing on an established nationally televised business program like ‘NEW TO THE STREET’ on the FOX Business Network. This opportunity will enable us to engage with a much larger investor audience, and also reach a significant number of new potential customers for our growing list of cannabinoid-rich products,” commented Derek Thomas, SanSal Wellness’ Vice-president of Business Development. 

War Party Minerals, Inc. will be featured in October’s line-up, with its corporate representative giving “NEW TO THE STREET” viewers an introduction of its business operations.

“NEW TO THE STREET” brings to the viewing audience a spectrum of companies, each on the threshold of a breakthrough in their respective markets.

“EXPLORING THE BLOCK” TV PROGRAMMING

“Exploring the Block” business TV announces Sabr Coin, the next generation in cybercurrency, to its line-up in October 2018.

Rich Kaiser, SABR Coin’s Consultant, states, “The opportunity for SABR to be on ‘Exploring the Block,’ airing on the FOX Business TV Network, can give viewers a comprehensible understanding about SABR’s blockchain. The coin’s popularity in uses for industrial, commercial, and private transactions continues to grow.”

Unlike other cryptocurrencies, SABR was created for business transactions, to be backed by recognizable financial organizations. SABR is a pre-mined coin with emissions fully completed, no new mining possible, and no ICO. SABR implements a strategy in becoming the most used digital currency in the maritime industry, as well as, integration into merchant processing applications. Growing acceptance continues from large industrial and commercial users and large transactions down to small businesses processing payments using SABR- https://sabr-coin.com/ trades on www.Exrates.me - a cryptocurrency exchange.

The show enlightens viewers on ”WHY” SABR is the next generation in cybercurrency blockchain technology and its many ease of uses in transactions.

“NEW TO THE STREET” and “Exploring the Block” TV broadcasts on the FOX Business Network can reach up to 95 million homes. Check your local cable provider's channel lineup to find FOX Business Network in your area.

FMW Media Works Corp.’s “NEW TO THE STREET“ is a leading provider of business profiles and special corporate programming. FMW Media Works produces “NEW TO THE STREET,” which paves the way to the latest financial issues, offering a blend of business and financial services news reporting and in-depth interviews relating to new products, economic analysis, and public company profiles. “NEW TO THE STREET” airs as paid TV programming and airs in the United States reaching potentially 95 million homes, in Canada reaching potentially more than 5.3 million homes and reaching on other select viewed International stations. Visit www.NewToTheStreet.com

FMW Media Works Corp.’s "Exploring the Block” show’s goal is to showcase, question & explore companies changing the way the world uses data and security using Blockchain Technology. The show aims to create a platform to learn about the opportunities and advancements brought about by the invention of “Blockchain.” Through uncovering and interviewing companies utilizing “Blockchain” technology, the shows producers’ hope to explore the potential impact this technology will bring to society. FMW created this program, “Exploring the Block, to provide viewers the most up to date news and insight into this new frontier in ”Blockchains.”

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or achieved results. This press release should consider all filings of the Company contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov

CONTACTS:

"NEW TO THE STREET"

Adam Becker

Adam.becker@newtothestreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/394c74b9-cf63-480b-bdf7-17fd6033586a

newnttslogo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
33
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
23
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
18
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
15
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Curetis Publishes Interim Report for the First Half-Year 2018
2
Singularity Exchange Beta Testing Launches
3
JCET Group Appoints Distinguished Semiconductor Industry Executive Dr. Lee Choon Heung as CEO
4
PLDT, Amdocs sign new agreement to transform PLDT and Smart’s IT infrastructure
5
DISCOVER THE PALM BEACHES WELCOMES MIKE JACKSON NEW SENIOR DIRECTOR, GROUP SALES

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

28 Sep
Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Announces Monthly Distribution Amounts and Dates for October, November and December 2018
28 Sep
ACWA Announces New Executive Director Designate to Replace Retiring Executive Director on Dec. 3
28 Sep
FHLBank San Francisco Releases August 2018 Cost of Funds Index
28 Sep
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
28 Sep
COTERIE Partners with Australian Fashion Council to Launch and Expand Distribution of Brands in the U.S. Market
28 Sep
Insmed Announces FDA Approval of ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), the First and Only Therapy Specifically Indicated for the Treatment of Mycobacterium Avium Complex (MAC) Lung Disease in Adult Patients with Limited or No Alternative Tr
28 Sep
Nutra Pharma Comments on SEC Complaint
28 Sep
Hut 8 Retains Market Making Services
28 Sep
Hagens Berman Updates Investors Who Covered Short Sales of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Concerning the Firm’s Securities Fraud Lawsuit and the Recently Filed SEC Complaint

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
29 September 2018 00:11:56
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-09-29 01:11:56 - 2018-09-29 00:11:56 - 1000 - Website: OKAY