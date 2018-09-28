"NEW TO THE STREET" & "Exploring the Block" Announce Their Upcoming TV Shows on the FOX Business Network -- September 29, 2018, at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT

Broadcasting Nationwide, FOX Business Network Brings Viewing Access up to 95 million homes

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works Corp. announces the upcoming airings of its TV show "NEW TO THE STREET," on September 29, 2018 at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT, featuring SanSal Wellness Holdings Inc. (OTCQB:SSWH), Solar Integrated Roofing, Inc. (OTCPINK: SIRC), GreenBox POS (OTCPINK:GRBX). And, “Exploring the Block” announces its TV segment with hosts James Sowers and Chris Bukowski featuring MTC Docademic.

“‘NEW TO THE STREET’ is excited to feature SanSal Wellness in this month’s broadcast. SanSal Wellness Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:SSWH) delivers organic cannabinoid, rich hemp products, from farm to market, ensuring the highest quality to its consumers," states Vince Caruso, President of FMW Media Works Corp.

“We at SanSal Wellness Holdings and Veritas Farms™ look forward to appearing on an established nationally televised business program like ‘NEW TO THE STREET’ on the FOX Business Network. This opportunity will enable us to engage with a much larger investor audience, and also reach a significant number of new potential customers for our growing list of cannabinoid-rich products,” commented Derek Thomas, SanSal Wellness’ Vice-president of Business Development.

War Party Minerals, Inc. will be featured in October’s line-up, with its corporate representative giving “NEW TO THE STREET” viewers an introduction of its business operations.

“NEW TO THE STREET” brings to the viewing audience a spectrum of companies, each on the threshold of a breakthrough in their respective markets.

“EXPLORING THE BLOCK” TV PROGRAMMING

“Exploring the Block” business TV announces Sabr Coin, the next generation in cybercurrency, to its line-up in October 2018.

Rich Kaiser, SABR Coin’s Consultant, states, “The opportunity for SABR to be on ‘Exploring the Block,’ airing on the FOX Business TV Network, can give viewers a comprehensible understanding about SABR’s blockchain. The coin’s popularity in uses for industrial, commercial, and private transactions continues to grow.”

Unlike other cryptocurrencies, SABR was created for business transactions, to be backed by recognizable financial organizations. SABR is a pre-mined coin with emissions fully completed, no new mining possible, and no ICO. SABR implements a strategy in becoming the most used digital currency in the maritime industry, as well as, integration into merchant processing applications. Growing acceptance continues from large industrial and commercial users and large transactions down to small businesses processing payments using SABR- https://sabr-coin.com/ trades on www.Exrates.me - a cryptocurrency exchange.

The show enlightens viewers on ”WHY” SABR is the next generation in cybercurrency blockchain technology and its many ease of uses in transactions.

“NEW TO THE STREET” and “Exploring the Block” TV broadcasts on the FOX Business Network can reach up to 95 million homes. Check your local cable provider's channel lineup to find FOX Business Network in your area.

FMW Media Works Corp.’s “NEW TO THE STREET“ is a leading provider of business profiles and special corporate programming. FMW Media Works produces “NEW TO THE STREET,” which paves the way to the latest financial issues, offering a blend of business and financial services news reporting and in-depth interviews relating to new products, economic analysis, and public company profiles. “NEW TO THE STREET” airs as paid TV programming and airs in the United States reaching potentially 95 million homes, in Canada reaching potentially more than 5.3 million homes and reaching on other select viewed International stations. Visit www.NewToTheStreet.com.

FMW Media Works Corp.’s "Exploring the Block” show’s goal is to showcase, question & explore companies changing the way the world uses data and security using Blockchain Technology. The show aims to create a platform to learn about the opportunities and advancements brought about by the invention of “Blockchain.” Through uncovering and interviewing companies utilizing “Blockchain” technology, the shows producers’ hope to explore the potential impact this technology will bring to society. FMW created this program, “Exploring the Block, to provide viewers the most up to date news and insight into this new frontier in ”Blockchains.”

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or achieved results. This press release should consider all filings of the Company contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

