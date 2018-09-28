28/09/2018 07:01:18

Nexstim Plc supports 10th International Symposium on Navigated Brain Stimulation in Neurosurgery and Neuromodulation

Press release, Helsinki, 28 th September 2018 at 9:00 AM EEST

Nexstim Plc supports 10th International Symposium on Navigated Brain Stimulation in Neurosurgery and Neuromodulation

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO), the targeted neuromodulation company developing and marketing pioneering navigated non-invasive brain stimulation systems for both therapeutic and diagnostic application, today announces its support  for the 10th International Symposium on Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) which will be held on 12-13 October 2018 in Berlin, Germany.

The symposium attracts a wide international audience from Europe, US and Asia and provides an update on Navigated Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (nTMS) for both therapy and brain mapping by leaders in their respective fields.

The keynote lecture will be given by Professor Johannes Schramm, former chairman of neurosurgery from the Medical School of the University of Bonn. Professor Schramm played an essential role in the clinical development and introduction of intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring and mapping for the resection of brain tumors.

Professor Peter Vajkoczy and Professor Bernhard Meyer, the two chairmen of the two hosting neurosurgical departments, will give an insight into their own experience and how they developed their approach working with nTMS data in clinical routine.

Professor Alvaro Pascual-Leone from Harvard Medical School and Professor Jean-Pascal LeFaucheur, from the Paris-Est Créteil University will hold presentations on the therapeutic use of navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS).

Professor LeFaucheur is the corresponding author of the European guidelines on the therapeutic use of repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS). Professor Pascual-Leone is one of the world leaders in the development of transcranial magnetic stimulation in cognitive neuroscience and for therapeutic applications in neurology, psychiatry, and neurorehabilitation.

Nexstim's system for navigated brain stimulation (NBS) will be showcased at the symposium. It is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO, Nexstim Plc said: "We are pleased to support this symposium that has established its place as an important meeting for the experts in the field of navigated brain stimulation. The symposium has repeatedly attracted a large international audience to discuss the latest developments in the field. This also indicates growing international interest across physicians in the use of TMS in neurosurgery and in the treatment of depression and pain.

The symposium is organised by Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin and Klinikum rechts der Isar, TU München and supported by Nexstim.

***

Further information is available on the website

www.nexstim.com

or by contacting:

Nexstim                               +44 771 516 3942

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO  martin.jamieson@nexstim.com

Citigate Dewe Rogerson    +44 (0)207 2822949

David Dible/ Shabnam Bashir/ Sylvie Berrebi nexstim@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its world-leading SmartFocusTM TMS technology, a non-invasive brain stimulation system for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). The Company's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, a highly sophisticated 3D navigation, is the only personalised, navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) approach providing accurate targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain associated with MDD.

Nexstim's NBT® system has been launched in the US for the treatment of MDD following clearance from the FDA for marketing and commercial distribution for this indication. The NBT® system is CE marked in Europe for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercialising its Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications, based on the same technology. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Finland and Nasdaq First North Sweden. For more information please visit www.nexstim.com.

Attachment

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
32
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
23
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
15
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15
21 Sep
DANSKE
Desværre har pressen og visse politikere dømt i en sag for at mele deres kager.  Hvis man har fulgt ..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Singularity Exchange Beta Testing Launches
2
VBI Vaccines to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference
3
Hitachi Vantara Wraps Up Hitachi NEXT 2018
4
PLDT, Amdocs sign new agreement to transform PLDT and Smart’s IT infrastructure
5
IMV Provides Update on Progress of its DPX-RSV Program

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

07:30
Hoylu AB: UNITED STATES AIR FORCE SELECTS HOYLU FOR COLLABORATION AND INNOVATION SOLUTIONS
07:30
VELCAN HOLDINGS: HALF YEARLY RESULTS TO BE PUBLISHED ON 30th OCTOBER 2018
07:17
Net Asset Value(s)
07:15
Onex Takes SIG Combibloc Public
07:10
LVMH - Notice to the holders of $750 million cash-settled synthetic convertible bonds due 2021 (ISIN code FR0013113073) (the « Bonds »)
07:09
Annual Financial Report
07:01
Nexstim Plc supports 10th International Symposium on Navigated Brain Stimulation in Neurosurgery and Neuromodulation
06:32
Elixinol Global raises A$40m to accelerate international growth
06:30
BUREAU VERITAS successfully issued a EUR 500 million non-rated new bond issue maturity January 2025

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 September 2018 08:12:46
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-09-28 09:12:46 - 2018-09-28 08:12:46 - 1000 - Website: OKAY