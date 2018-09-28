OneSavings Bank plc : Total voting rights

28/09/2018 15:32:17

 LEI: 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

OneSavings Bank plc

(the Company)

Total Voting Rights

On 28 September 2018, the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights was 244,471,682 ordinary shares of £0.01 each.    No shares are held in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 244,471,682.  The figure of 244,471,682 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

OneSavings Bank plc

Nickesha Graham Burrell  

Head of Company Secretariat                                        t:  01634 835 796

Brunswick                                                                    t:  020 7404 5959

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer

Notes to Editors

About OneSavings Bank plc

OneSavings Bank plc began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority.

OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending and secured funding lines. OSB originates organically through specialist brokers and independent financial advisers.  It is differentiated through its use of high skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.

OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels, as well as a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by access to a securitisation programme and the Term Funding Scheme.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: OneSavings Bank plc via Globenewswire

