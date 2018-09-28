PetroQuest Energy, Inc. Extends Forbearance Agreements

LAFAYETTE, La., Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetroQuest Energy, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQX:PQUE) announced today that it has extended its previously announced forbearance agreements (the “Forbearance Agreements”) with the administrative agent and the lenders under its multi-draw term loan agreement (the “Loan Agreement”), the holders of approximately 77.9% of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 10% Second Lien Secured Senior Notes due 2021 (the “2021 Notes”) and the holders of approximately 70.7% of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 10% Second Lien Senior Secured PIK Notes due 2021 (the “2021 PIK Notes”) (collectively, the “Forbearing Creditors”).

Under the terms of the Forbearance Agreements, the Forbearing Creditors have agreed to forbear from exercising any and all remedies available to them under and in respect of the Loan Agreement and the indentures governing the 2021 Notes and the 2021 PIK Notes as a result of the Company not making the semi-annual interest payments totaling approximately $14.2 million due on August 15, 2018 with respect to the 2021 Notes and the 2021 PIK Notes and such non-payment continuing for a period of 30 days. As extended, the Forbearance Agreements will expire upon the earlier of 11:59 p.m. (Eastern time) on October 5, 2018 or the occurrence of certain events specified in the Forbearance Agreements.

The Company is continuing to analyze and evaluate various alternatives with respect to its capital structure and financial position, which may include private debt exchanges or filing for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. In addition, the Company is engaged in discussions and negotiations with the Forbearing Creditors and their legal and financial advisors regarding these alternatives. The Forbearance Agreements are intended to allow the parties to continue these discussions and negotiations and work towards an alternative that addresses the Company’s capital structure and financial position. The Company does not intend to disclose or comment on developments related to its review and these discussions and negotiations unless and until the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a specific alternative or transaction or otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate.

As the Company has previously disclosed, on August 31, 2018, the Company borrowed $50 million under the Loan Agreement, and repaid $32.5 million of outstanding borrowings under its prior loan agreement, plus accrued interest and fees, and retained the balance of the borrowings for general corporate purposes. As a result, the Company currently has no borrowing availability under the Loan Agreement, and as of August 31, 2018, had approximately $25 million of cash on hand. The Company is continuing to pay suppliers and trade creditors and fund current operations on an ongoing basis.

As the Company has previously disclosed, the Company has retained Seaport Global Securities as its financial advisor and Porter Hedges LLP as its legal advisor to assist the Board of Directors and management team in analyzing and evaluating the various alternatives with respect to its capital structure.

