PLDT, Amdocs sign new agreement to transform PLDT and Smart’s IT infrastructure

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading telecommunications and digital service provider PLDT (PSE: TEL) (NYSE:PHI), and Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that they are expanding their strategic partnership under a six-year service agreement.

Earlier this year, PLDT, Smart and Amdocs signed a seven-year Master Transformation Agreement to undertake modernization of IT applications and introduction of digital technologies. Such state-of-the-art digital capabilities will deliver compelling customer experiences for PLDT’s wide range of telecommunications and digital services across fixed line and mobile networks.

Under the new agreement, Amdocs will consolidate, modernize and manage PLDT and Smart’s IT Infrastructure. This will entail introducing artificial intelligence, machine learning, analytics, and robotics to their operations. With advanced automation, PLDT and Smart will be able to implement predictive and zero touch operations, auto resolutions of errors, and self-healing of systems. With fully automated operations, PLDT and Smart will be able to prepare for their journey to the cloud, while reducing their operational costs, and engaging their customers with innovative services and compelling experiences.

“Our successful collaboration with Amdocs gets stronger as we continue our digital journey,” said Manuel V. Pangilinan, Chairman, President and CEO of PLDT. “This agreement will further boost our efforts to enhance customer experience and engagement. With Amdocs running and automating our IT operations, we will be better equipped to quickly launch innovative products and services to deliver a compelling digital experience to our customers.”

“We are committed to expedite PLDT’s digital journey, and together we have achieved significant milestones in the last nine months,” said Gary Miles, chief marketing officer at Amdocs. “With Amdocs Intelligent Operations, PLDT will be able to inject intelligence and automation into their entire operations, enabling them to become more efficient and take smart product and service decisions. This will help them accelerate innovation to further enhance the superior experience they deliver to their customers, while increasing engagement, loyalty and affinity to their brand.”

Amdocs Intelligent Operations is part of AmdocsONE, an open, modular and integrated solution set designed to accelerate the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation.

About PLDT PLDT is the leading telecommunications and digital services provider in the Philippines. Through its principal business groups – fixed line, wireless and others – PLDT offers a wide range of telecommunications and digital services across the Philippines’ most extensive fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks. PLDT is listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE:TEL) and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:PHI). PLDT has one of the largest market capitalizations among Philippine-listed companies.

About Amdocs Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $3.9 billion in fiscal 2017. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

