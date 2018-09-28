28/09/2018 02:00:00

PLDT, Amdocs sign new agreement to transform PLDT and Smart’s IT infrastructure

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading telecommunications and digital service provider PLDT (PSE: TEL) (NYSE:PHI), and Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that they are expanding their strategic partnership under a six-year service agreement.

Earlier this year, PLDT, Smart and Amdocs signed a seven-year Master Transformation Agreement to undertake modernization of IT applications and introduction of digital technologies. Such state-of-the-art digital capabilities will deliver compelling customer experiences for PLDT’s wide range of telecommunications and digital services across fixed line and mobile networks.

Under the new agreement, Amdocs will consolidate, modernize and manage PLDT and Smart’s IT Infrastructure. This will entail introducing artificial intelligence, machine learning, analytics, and robotics to their operations. With advanced automation, PLDT and Smart will be able to implement predictive and zero touch operations, auto resolutions of errors, and self-healing of systems. With fully automated operations, PLDT and Smart will be able to prepare for their journey to the cloud, while reducing their operational costs, and engaging their customers with innovative services and compelling experiences.

“Our successful collaboration with Amdocs gets stronger as we continue our digital journey,” said Manuel V. Pangilinan, Chairman, President and CEO of PLDT. “This agreement will further boost our efforts to enhance customer experience and engagement. With Amdocs running and automating our IT operations, we will be better equipped to quickly launch innovative products and services to deliver a compelling digital experience to our customers.”

“We are committed to expedite PLDT’s digital journey, and together we have achieved significant milestones in the last nine months,” said Gary Miles, chief marketing officer at Amdocs. “With Amdocs Intelligent Operations, PLDT will be able to inject intelligence and automation into their entire operations, enabling them to become more efficient and take smart product and service decisions. This will help them accelerate innovation to further enhance the superior experience they deliver to their customers, while increasing engagement, loyalty and affinity to their brand.”

Amdocs Intelligent Operations is part of AmdocsONE, an open, modular and integrated solution set designed to accelerate the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation.

About PLDT

PLDT is the leading telecommunications and digital services provider in the Philippines. Through its principal business groups – fixed line, wireless and others – PLDT offers a wide range of telecommunications and digital services across the Philippines’ most extensive fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks. PLDT is listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE:TEL) and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:PHI). PLDT has one of the largest market capitalizations among Philippine-listed companies.

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $3.9 billion in fiscal 2017. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017 filed on December 11, 2017 and our quarterly 6-K form furnished on February 12 and May 21, and August 13, 2018.

Contact persons:

Ramon R. Isberto

Shashi Shekhar Pandey

PLDT Inc.

Amdocs Public Relations

Spokesperson 

Tel. No.: +91 7838291362/ +91 9582797659

Tel. No.: +63 2 5113101 

E-mail: shashi.pandey@amdocs.com

E-mail: RRIsberto@smart.com.ph 

 



