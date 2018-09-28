PURA - Puration Confirms Spinoff Scheduled Next Week and Announces New Target Cannabis Beverage Acquisition

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) (“PURA”) today confirmed the company plans to execute a definitive transaction by next Thursday, the 4th of October with Nouveau Life Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (USOTC: NOUV) (“NOUV”). The transaction is designed to affect a “spinoff” of PURA’s cannabis cultivation business with shares of NOUV being issued to PURA shareholders in a stock dividend. The spinoff is part of a strategy for PURA to focus all resources on expanding its cannabis infused beverage business. PURA introduced EVERx CBD Sports Water last year and company sales have since increased 600%. In addition to expanding and growing its cannabis beverage business organically, PURA plans to acquire additional beverage businesses as well. Today the company is announcing a first target acquisition is in the works. The target acquisition is anticipated to be announced shortly after the closing of the spinoff transaction.

