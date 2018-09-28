QuoteMedia to Provide Integrated Trading Solutions to Warrior Trading

PHOENIX, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), a leading provider of market data, financial web content solutions and desktop and mobile financial applications, announced an agreement with Warrior Trading, one of the largest communities of active day traders and investors in the world.

Warrior Trading provides training and educational content to over 500,000 active followers and over 5,000 premium members, and growing every single day. In 2016 and again in 2017, Warrior Trading was nominated in the Benzinga Fintech Awards as Best Educator. Warrior Trading also runs one of the largest online chat rooms in the industry.

Pursuant to the agreement QuoteMedia will be incorporating Quotestream® Trader, QuoteMedia’s streaming data application complete with trade integration, into Warrior Trading's proprietary simulated trading platform. This allows Warrior Trading’s clients to access real time market data, as well as comprehensive news, research, charting and analysis as part of their trading experience.

“By combining QuoteMedia's comprehensive data and research coverage, as well as the educational and networking capabilities available from our instructors and the Warrior Trading community, we are truly able to provide our trading students with the best path to success,” says Warrior Trading’s CTO, Bill Scanlin. “QuoteMedia has been a great partner and wonderful to work with. They have been flexible in developing models of data delivery and pricing, and have shown a real commitment to meeting our needs. We are also very pleased with the quality, coverage, and particularly the stability, of their products.”

"Warrior Trading has consistently been in the spotlight as an established educator in the finance sector,” says Dave Shworan, CEO of QuoteMedia Ltd. "Warrior’s philosophy is very much grounded in the importance of obtaining the best available data and information, as well as best of breed technology, to succeed in investing. Their decision to implement our products is very gratifying.”

