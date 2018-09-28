28/09/2018 12:00:00

RadMax Technologies Announces CFO Departure, Appoints New CFO

Spokane, Washington, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGI U.S., Inc. (“REGI” or “RGUS” or "the Company") RGUS (OTCMKTS) The Board of Directors, Regi U.S., Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, RadMax Technologies, Inc.(RadMax), announced today that Jeff White, Chief Financial Officer will depart the company effective September 30, 2018.  It was also announced that Paul Chute, currently Chairman of the Board will have his responsibilities expanded to include the CFO role.   Jeff’s departure is not related to any issues regarding the integrity of the company’s financial statements, accounting policies and practices.  Jeff will in fact be stepping into the role of Chief Executive Officer at a Spokane based, technology focused business accelerator.  The goal of this non-profit is to help companies in the Pacific Northwest create and sustain economic growth.

“While Jeff was only with RadMax for a short period he played a key role in guiding the company to where we are today.  We appreciate his efforts and wish him well as he pursues his next opportunity,” said Michael Urso, Chief Executive Officer.   

Paul Chute, is well qualified to take on the CFO role.  As the former CEO / CFO of RadMax, his involvement will ensure a seamless transition and allow RadMax to remain focused and committed to executing our plan and delivering results for the remainder of 2018 and beyond.   During his tenure at RadMax Chute was integrally involved in debt, equity, and M&A transactions while leading the company’s investor relations activities.

ABOUT REGI U.S., INC

RadMax Technologies, Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of REGI U.S., Inc., is a research and product development company that is designing, developing and proving a family of smaller, lighter and more energy-efficient rotary engines, compressors, pumps and gas expanders for civilian, commercial and government applications. Our focus is on developing advanced devices that reduce carbon footprint, reduce device size, weight and parts counts, and increase fuel and manufacturing efficiencies. Based on our innovative and patented RadMax axial van-type technology, our devices are designed for high output to weight ratio and are easily scalable from small to very large. For more information, please visit radmaxtech.com

READER ADVISORY

Statements in this press release regarding the business of and REGI U.S, Inc. (together the “Companies’”) which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Companies' control. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate, and actual results and developments are likely to differ, in some case materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: the impact of competitive products and pricing, the Companies' dependence on third parties and licensing/service supply agreements, and the ability of competitors to license the same technologies as the Companies or develop or license other functionally equivalent technologies; financing requirements; changes in laws, rules and regulations applicable to the Companies and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, the impact of general economic conditions in the United States, industry conditions, increased competition, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, fluctuations in foreign exchange, stock market volatility and market valuations of companies with respect to announced transactions. The Companies’ actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements, including those described in Regi U.S., Inc.’s financial statements, management discussion and analysis and material change reports filed with the United States

Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, and REGI’s Form 10-K annual report filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, that the Companies will derive therefrom.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to the Companies or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Companies do not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Regi U.S., Inc.

Michael S. Urso, CEO

CONTACTS:

(509) 474-1040

info@radmaxtech.com

7520 N. Market St. STE # 10

Spokane, WA. 99217-7800

