Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Ares Commercial Real Estate, Proteostasis Therapeutics, SunCoke Energy Partners, Fastenal, CNA Financial, and City Office REIT — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE), Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI), SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP), Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST), CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA), and City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE), Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI), SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP), Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST), CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA), and City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed September 26th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORPORATION (ACRE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ares Commercial Real Estate's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Ares Commercial Real Estate reported revenue of $13.64MM vs $10.41MM (up 30.98%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.33 vs $0.24 (up 37.50%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ares Commercial Real Estate reported revenue of $46.35MM vs $45.11MM (up 2.75%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.07 vs $1.42 (down 24.65%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.29 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. (PTI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Proteostasis Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Proteostasis Therapeutics reported revenue of $0.84MM vs $1.15MM (down 26.50%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.43 vs -$0.68. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Proteostasis Therapeutics reported revenue of $5.34MM vs $8.38MM (down 36.30%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.34 vs -$2.06. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 13th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.56. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$2.11 and is expected to report on March 13th, 2019.

SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. (SXCP) REPORT OVERVIEW

SunCoke Energy Partners' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, SunCoke Energy Partners reported revenue of $228.60MM vs $200.60MM (up 13.96%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.40 vs -$0.30. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, SunCoke Energy Partners reported revenue of $845.60MM vs $779.70MM (up 8.45%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.55 vs $2.07. Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.87 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2019.

FASTENAL COMPANY (FAST) REPORT OVERVIEW

Fastenal's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Fastenal reported revenue of $1,267.90MM vs $1,121.50MM (up 13.05%) and basic earnings per share $0.74 vs $0.52 (up 42.31%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Fastenal reported revenue of $4,390.50MM vs $3,962.00MM (up 10.82%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.01 vs $1.73 (up 16.18%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 10th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.50. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.80 and is expected to report on January 16th, 2019.

CNA FINANCIAL CORPORATION (CNA) REPORT OVERVIEW

CNA Financial's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, CNA Financial reported revenue of $2,574.00MM vs $2,366.00MM (up 8.79%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.99 vs $1.01 (down 1.98%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, CNA Financial reported revenue of $9,542.00MM vs $9,366.00MM (up 1.88%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.32 vs $3.18 (up 4.40%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 29th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.33 and is expected to report on February 11th, 2019.

CITY OFFICE REIT, INC. (CIO) REPORT OVERVIEW

City Office REIT's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, City Office REIT reported revenue of $30.24MM vs $25.16MM (up 20.19%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.07 vs $0.27. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, City Office REIT reported revenue of $106.49MM vs $72.46MM (up 46.96%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.05 vs -$0.13. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.21 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

