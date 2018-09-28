28/09/2018 01:15:00

Rosehill Resources Inc. Announces Pricing of Class A Common Stock Offering

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE, ROSEW, ROSEU) (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of a public offering (the “Offering”) of 6,150,000 shares of its Class A common stock (“Class A Common Stock”) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $37.5 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses,  pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) filed previously with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). In connection with the Offering, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 922,500 shares of Class A Common Stock.  The Company anticipates the proceeds from the Offering (after underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses) will be approximately $35.6 million, excluding any exercise of the Company’s option to purchase additional shares of Common Stock.  The Company intends to contribute all of the net proceeds of the Offering to Rosehill Operating Company, LLC (“Rosehill Operating”) in exchange for a number of units in Rosehill Operating equal to the number of shares of Class A Common Stock issued by the Company in the Offering. Rosehill Operating intends to use the net proceeds to finance its development plan and for general corporate purposes, including to fund potential future acquisitions.

Citigroup, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering.

A registration statement relating to the Offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 27, 2018.  This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus that meets the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. A copy of the prospectus may be obtained from:

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

c/o Broadridge Financial Services

1155 Long Island Avenue,

Edgewood, NY 11717

Telephone: (800) 831-9146

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

c/o Broadridge Financial Services

1155 Long Island Avenue,

Edgewood, NY 11717

Attention: Prospectus Department

Telephone: (866) 803-9204

Email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

3333 Peachtree Road NE, 9th Floor

Atlanta, GA 30326

Attention: Prospectus Department

Telephone: (404) 926-5744

Fax: (404) 926-5464

Email: strh.prospectus.com 

  

About Rosehill Resources Inc.

Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company with producing assets in Texas and New Mexico with its investment activity focused in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. The Company’s strategy for growth includes the organic development of its two core acreage areas in the Northern Delaware Basin and the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as focused acquisitions in the Delaware Basin.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the closing of the Offering and the Company’s use of proceeds from the Offering, represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the prospectus filed with the SEC in connection with the Offering. The risk factors and other factors noted in the Company’s prospectus could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Contact Information:

Gary C. HannaCraig OwenJohn Crain
Interim President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer

Senior Manager – Finance & Investor Relations
281-675-3400 281-675-3400 281-675-3493
   

rosehill-logo-final-high.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
32
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
23
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
15
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15
21 Sep
DANSKE
Desværre har pressen og visse politikere dømt i en sag for at mele deres kager.  Hvis man har fulgt ..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Yixue Squirrel AI Learning’s Co-Founder Wei Zhou: AI-Enabled Education Reduces Children’s Burdens and Improves Learning Efficiency
2
Squirrel AI Learning Debuts at PRICAl Conference to Discuss Cutting-edge Technology and AI Education Development
3
FINAL DEADLINE NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against GDS Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GDS
4
VBI Vaccines to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference
5
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – ALNY

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:43
SBGI LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. – SBGI
01:15
MGT Capital Investigation: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of MGT Capital Investments, Inc.- MGTI
01:15
Rosehill Resources Inc. Announces Pricing of Class A Common Stock Offering
01:00
DISCOVER THE PALM BEACHES WELCOMES MIKE JACKSON NEW SENIOR DIRECTOR, GROUP SALES
01:00
Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)
00:50
GamingToday Names Steve Carp as Senior Editor
27 Sep
PureCircle and North Carolina Farmers Soon Harvest Company’s First Commercial StarleafTM Stevia Crop Grown in the U.S.
27 Sep
INSYS Therapeutics to Present at 2018 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
27 Sep
Hitachi Vantara Wraps Up Hitachi NEXT 2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 September 2018 02:04:09
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-09-28 03:04:09 - 2018-09-28 02:04:09 - 1000 - Website: OKAY