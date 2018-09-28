Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for October - December 2018

Schedule of Government Securities auctions for October - December 2018:
Auction date
Payment date
Redemption date
Currency
Maturity (days)
Issue
2018-10-01
2018-10-03
2027-04-26
EUR
3127
LT0000610073 tap
2018-10-08
2018-10-10
2024-08-23
EUR
2144
LT0000670028 tap
2018-10-15
2018-10-17
2023-08-16
EUR
1764
LT0000650046 tap
2018-10-22
2018-10-24
2027-04-26
EUR
3106
LT0000610073 tap
2018-10-29
2018-10-31
2021-01-31
EUR
823
LT0000630055 tap
2018-11-05
2018-11-07
2023-08-16
EUR
1743
LT0000650046 tap
2018-11-12
2018-11-14
2027-04-26
EUR
3085
LT0000610073 tap
2018-11-19
2018-11-21
2025-11-21
EUR
2557
New issue
2018-11-26
2018-11-28
2023-08-16
EUR
1722
LT0000650046 tap
2018-12-03
2018-12-05
2025-11-21
EUR
2543
New Isue tap
2018-12-10
2018-12-12
2021-01-31
EUR
781
LT0000630055 tap
Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date.
