SHAREHOLDER ALERT: AMPE LCI CBS PM SKX PVG OPK USAT TRCO COCP: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2018

Class Period: December 14, 2017 and August 7, 2018

Get additional information about AMPE: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ampio-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018

Class Period: February 7, 2018 and August 17, 2018

Get additional information about LCI: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/lannett-company-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018

Class Period: February 14, 2014 and July 27, 2018

Get additional information about CBS: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cbs-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Philip Morris International, Inc.  (NYSE: PM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

Class Period: July 26, 2016 and April 18, 2018

Get additional information about PM: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/philip-morris-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: QRTEA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

Class Period: August 5, 2015 and September 7, 2016

Get additional information about QRTEA: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/qurate-retail-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

Class Period: October 20, 2017 and July 19, 2018

Get additional information about SKX: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/skechers-u-s-a-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2018

Class Period: July 21, 2016 and September 6, 2018

Get additional information about PVG: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/pretium-resources-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Class Period: September 26, 2013 and September 7, 2018

Get additional information about OPK: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/opko-health-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQGM: USAT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Class Period: November 9, 2017 and September 10, 2018

Get additional information about USAT: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/usa-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Class Period: November 29, 2017 and July 16, 2018

Get additional information about TRCO: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tribune-media-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. f/k/a BioZone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 19, 2018

Class Period: September 23, 2013 and September 7, 2018

Get additional information about COCP: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cocrystal-pharma-inc-f-k-a-biozone-pharmaceuticals-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

250x148_wong.jpg

