SHAREHOLDER ALERT: AMPE LCI CBS PM SKX PVG OPK USAT TRCO COCP: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2018

Class Period: December 14, 2017 and August 7, 2018

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018

Class Period: February 7, 2018 and August 17, 2018

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018

Class Period: February 14, 2014 and July 27, 2018

Philip Morris International, Inc. (NYSE: PM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

Class Period: July 26, 2016 and April 18, 2018

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: QRTEA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

Class Period: August 5, 2015 and September 7, 2016

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

Class Period: October 20, 2017 and July 19, 2018

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2018

Class Period: July 21, 2016 and September 6, 2018

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Class Period: September 26, 2013 and September 7, 2018

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQGM: USAT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Class Period: November 9, 2017 and September 10, 2018

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Class Period: November 29, 2017 and July 16, 2018

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. f/k/a BioZone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 19, 2018

Class Period: September 23, 2013 and September 7, 2018

