SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TSLA PDD NVRO ORCL LOGM NLSN ZN SBGI HMNY GDS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Class Period: Purchasers of shares between August 7, 2018 and August 17, 2018 and/or who had open short positions or put options for Tesla as of August 7, 2018 or August 8, 2018

Get additional information about TSLA: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tesla-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

Class Period: Pursuant to the July 26, 2018 initial public offering and/or between July 26, 2018 and July 31, 2018

Get additional information about PDD: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/pinduoduo-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

Class Period: January 8, 2018 and July 12, 2018

Get additional information about NVRO: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/nevro-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Class Period: May 10, 2017 and March 19, 2018

Get additional information about ORCL: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/oracle-corporation-2?wire=3

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2018

Class Period: March 1, 2017 and July 26, 2018

Get additional information about LOGM: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/logmein-inc?wire=3

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Class Period: February 11, 2016 and July 25, 2018

Get additional information about NLSN: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/nielsen-holdings-plc?wire=3

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Class Period: March 12, 2018 and July 10, 2018

Get additional information about ZN: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/zion-oil-gas-inc?wire=3

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Class Period: February 22, 2017 and July 19, 2018

Get additional information about SBGI: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/sinclair-broadcast-group-inc?wire=3

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQCM: HMNY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

Class Period: August 15, 2017 and July 26, 2018

Get additional information about HMNY: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/helios-and-matheson-analytics-inc?wire=3

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

Class Period: November 2, 2016 and July 31, 2018

Get additional information about GDS: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/gds-holdings-limited?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com