27/09/2018 23:28:34

Smithfield Foods Donates More Than 35,000 Pounds of Protein to the Capital Area Food Bank and DC Central Kitchen

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Smithfield Foods, Inc. donated more than 35,000 pounds of protein to the Capital Area Food Bank and DC Central Kitchen. Smithfield’s contribution was part of the company’s 2018 Helping Hungry Homes® donation tour. Now in the program’s 10th year, Helping Hungry Homes® is Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The donation, equivalent to more than 140,000 servings, will help families fight hunger in the DC metro area.

“Food has the power to nourish today and to transform lives tomorrow,“ said Radha Muthiah, president and CEO of Capital Area Food Bank. “We’re incredibly grateful to collaborate with partners who share a deep commitment to relieving hunger for people in our local community, and to see a generous donation like this one from Smithfield make its way to the tables of those who need it.”

Smithfield presented the donation to the Capital Area Food Bank and DC Central Kitchen at an event this morning. Members of each organization discussed food insecurity in the local community and the significance of this donation, which will provide protein to food insecure individuals across the area. 

Volunteers from each organization prepared 5,000 healthy meals, which will be delivered to more than 80 homeless shelters and other nonprofit partners across the city. In addition to preparing the barbeque-style meal with DC Central Kitchen, local chefs Kwame Onwuachi and Alex McCoy attended the event and led a training course for students in DC Central Kitchen’s culinary job training program on the various methods of cooking protein.

“Protein is a center-of-the-plate item we are always in need of to provide wholesome meals to those we serve,” said Mike Curtin, Jr., CEO of DC Central Kitchen. “We are incredibly thankful for this donation that will allow us to prepare nutritious meals for our partner nonprofits so they can focus on supporting their clients and addressing the barriers that left them hungry in the first place.”

This is the 45th large scale protein donation made by Smithfield to food banks across the country during its 2018 Helping Hungry Homes® tour. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 100 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

“Smithfield is in the business of feeding people, and we are proud to witness our hunger-relief efforts come to fruition with the help of our community partners,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “It’s humbling to work with the local advocates who are a part of this donation. It’s their support that allows us to make a positive impact on this community and helps us to further our cause to alleviate hunger across the country.” 

For more information about Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan's Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook's®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly's®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus® and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Capital Area Food Bank

The Capital Area Food Bank is the largest organization in the Washington metro area working to solve hunger and its companion problems: chronic undernutrition, heart disease and obesity. By partnering with nearly 450 community organizations in DC, Maryland and Virginia, as well as delivering food directly into hard to reach areas, the CAFB is helping 540,000 people each year get access to good, healthy food.  That’s 12 percent of our region’s mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, sisters, brothers, and grandparents. To learn more, visit capitalareafoodbank.org, or find the Capital Area Food Bank on Facebook at facebook.com/CapitalAreaFoodBank / CapitalAreaFoodBankEnEspanol ; Twitter at @foodbankmetrodc / @cafb_es ; and Instagram at @CapitalAreaFoodBank.

About DC Central Kitchen

As the nation’s first and leading community kitchen, DC Central Kitchen develops and operates social ventures targeting the cycle of hunger and poverty. The organization’s life-changing ventures provide culinary training to jobless adults, turn wasted food into balanced meals for shelters and nonprofits, expand access to healthy food, and provide healthy, scratch-cooked meals in low-income schools. These efforts have been recognized with the leading national award for healthy school food innovation, The Golden Carrot; the Washington Business Journal’s Green Business Award for Innovation; and the DC Chamber of Commerce’s Community Impact Award. To learn more, visit www.dccentralkitchen.org or follow @dcck on Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Dalton Agency for Smithfield

Jana Beasley

(904) 534-8568

jbeasley@daltonagency.com

Capital Area Food Bank

Hilary Salmon

(202) 644-9864

hshsalmon@capitalareafoodbank.org

DC Central Kitchen

Erica Teti-Zilinskas

(202) 664-7949

eteti@dccentralkitchen.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3a7e762-6aa2-4d7f-8a3c-1e16f0996071

Helping Hungry Homes

Smithfield Foods, Inc. Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
32
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
23
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
15
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15
21 Sep
DANSKE
Desværre har pressen og visse politikere dømt i en sag for at mele deres kager.  Hvis man har fulgt ..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Yixue Squirrel AI Learning’s Co-Founder Wei Zhou: AI-Enabled Education Reduces Children’s Burdens and Improves Learning Efficiency
2
H.B. Fuller Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
3
Squirrel AI Learning Debuts at PRICAl Conference to Discuss Cutting-edge Technology and AI Education Development
4
FINAL DEADLINE NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against GDS Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GDS
5
Geron to Provide an Update on the Imetelstat Collaboration with Janssen on September 27, 2018

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

27 Sep
PureCircle and North Carolina Farmers Soon Harvest Company’s First Commercial StarleafTM Stevia Crop Grown in the U.S.
27 Sep
INSYS Therapeutics to Present at 2018 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
27 Sep
Hitachi Vantara Wraps Up Hitachi NEXT 2018
27 Sep
Smithfield Foods Donates More Than 35,000 Pounds of Protein to the Capital Area Food Bank and DC Central Kitchen
27 Sep
Sorrento Therapeutics to Present at the Leerink Partners Roundtable Series 10/3/2018
27 Sep
SDRL - Files F-1 Registration Statement update to include interim financial results
27 Sep
Focus Financial Partners Announces Merger of Loring Ward with The Buckingham Family of Financial Services
27 Sep
NMS Files Amended Complaint Alleging Fraud by AEW Capital and its Executives Eric Samek and Marc Davidson After Winning on Appeal
27 Sep
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Geron Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 September 2018 00:41:21
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-09-28 01:41:21 - 2018-09-28 00:41:21 - 1000 - Website: OKAY